CWF Restoration Shares Hurricane Season Readiness Tips and Expands Emergency Response Services Across Texas

CWF Restoration expands 24/7 emergency services in Houston & Dallas to help homeowners prepare for hurricane season with fast response and expert recovery.

Storm prep doesn’t need to be complicated. The smallest steps—like clearing drains or knowing who to call when a pipe bursts—can make all the difference in how fast you recover.” — Ryan Majewski

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the 2025 hurricane season approaches, CWF Restoration has launched its new “ Storm Smart ” campaign to help homeowners in Houston and Dallas better prepare their properties for extreme weather. Backed by 24/7 emergency response , certified technicians, and over 10,000 successful recoveries, the family-owned restoration company aims to reduce the costly damage storms often bring to homes across Texas.Severe weather can lead to flooding, roof leaks, and mold growth within hours. CWF Restoration encourages homeowners in Texas to take early action based on the unique risks seen across Houston and Dallas:For Houston Residents:Clear gutters and flat roof drains before heavy rainfall.Reinforce garage doors and inspect roof edges to reduce hurricane wind uplift.Seal roof flashing and check for leaks near chimneys or skylights.Store emergency tarps and water barrier materials in advance.Elevate valuables in low-lying areas to protect against flash flooding.For Dallas Residents:Trim trees and secure loose outdoor furniture ahead of high-wind storms.Check for hail damage on roofing and siding from previous seasons.Install or inspect weather stripping on doors and windows.Anchor or brace fences and carports to prevent storm debris.Ensure street drains and yard channels are clear to reduce flooding risk.These targeted precautions help Texas homeowners reduce wind, water, hail damage, roof collapse, and post-storm mold growth during one of the most active storm seasons of the year.CWF Restoration is expanding its emergency response services across Houston, Dallas, and surrounding Texas communities as storm and hurricane season intensifies. With 24/7 availability and a 60–90 minute response window, their teams are equipped to handle urgent water damage , roof leaks, and post-storm restoration. The company also supports homeowners through documentation and insurance coordination, helping relieve stress and uncertainty during a chaotic time.The “Storm Smart” initiative is part of CWF’s broader mission to restore not just homes, but peace of mind. From families in flooded neighborhoods to property managers overseeing multi-unit buildings, the company’s IICRC-certified crews are ready with the equipment and experience needed to respond fast.About CWF RestorationCWF Restoration is a family-owned emergency damage restoration company serving Houston, Dallas and Chicago. With over 10,000 projects completed, they specialize in water damage, mold remediation, fire cleanup and storm recovery. Known for fast, compassionate service, CWF offers same-day response, a lifetime mold warranty and a two-year guarantee on all reconstruction.Locations:Houston, TX: 10646 West Little York Rd., #320, Houston, TX 77041 | (800) 818-7035Dallas, TX: 8105 N Belt Line Rd, Suite 130, Irving, TX 75063 | (800) 818-7035Chicago, IL: 720 North Larch Avenue, Unit 1A, Elmhurst, IL 60126 | (800) 597-6911Contact Information:For immediate assistance or additional information, please contact:CWF Restoration720 North Larch Avenue, Unit 1A, Elmhurst, IL 60126Phone: (800) 597-6911Websites:Houston & Dallas: https://certifiedwaterandfire.com/ Chicago: https://chicagowaterandfire.com/

