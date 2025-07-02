College Financial Aid for More New York Veterans

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the expansion of New York State’s Veterans Tuition Awards Program, which will enable more veterans to access critical financial aid for college. Under this historic expansion, all veterans who served at least four years on active-duty now qualify for full-tuition awards. Previously, only veterans who served in combat or a specific combat theater were eligible to receive the Veterans Tuition Awards.

“Every person who has stepped up to serve as a member of our armed forces has taken an oath to defend our nation and our values. We owe them a debt of gratitude that can never truly be fulfilled, and we have an obligation to support them as they return to civilian life,” Governor Hochul said. “The enhanced Veterans Tuition Awards taking effect today will help those who’ve served our country gain access to educational and professional opportunities as they begin the next journey of their lives. We are grateful for their service and New York will always support those who protect our state and country.”

The expanded Veterans Tuition Awards Program is part of Governor Hochul’s ongoing commitment to create opportunities for veterans and active-duty service members who serve our nation. The Veterans Tuition Award, administered by the New York State Higher Education Services Corporation, provides eligible veterans with up to the full cost of SUNY undergraduate tuition at approved colleges and vocational training programs across New York State.

Program Highlights Include:

Broadened Eligibility: Veterans with a minimum of four years of active-duty service or those who served in combat and were honorably discharged can now qualify.

Veterans with a minimum of four years of active-duty service or those who served in combat and were honorably discharged can now qualify. Flexibility for Full- and Part-Time Studies: Veterans pursuing either full- or part-time education can now benefit, providing greater flexibility.

Veterans pursuing either full- or part-time education can now benefit, providing greater flexibility. Coordinated Benefits: Veterans can maximize federal financial aid and GI Bill benefits and state support, as awards are not reduced by Montgomery GI Bill benefits or Pell Grants.

Veterans can maximize federal financial aid and GI Bill benefits and state support, as awards are not reduced by Montgomery GI Bill benefits or Pell Grants. Year-Round Applications: Applications accepted year-round, offering greater flexibility for veterans planning their education.

For more information or to apply, visit the VTA website.

Additional Opportunities for Veterans and Their Families:

New York’s commitment to veterans and military families extends further with robust educational and financial support programs, including:

Higher Education Services Corporation President Dr. Guillermo Linares said, “At HESC, we’re proud to help deliver on Governor Hochul’s commitment to New York’s veterans through the historic expansion of the Veterans Tuition Award Program. By removing financial barriers to higher education, we honor the vital service of those who have worn our nation’s uniform and the tremendous sacrifices made by their families. This expansion ensures that thousands more veterans can access the aid they’ve earned and build the futures they deserve here in New York.”

New York State Department of Veterans’ Services Commissioner Viviana M. DeCohen said, “This transformative step affirms what we have always known: every Veteran’s service matters. By broadening access to tuition support, New York is creating new pathways for Veterans to thrive in higher education, in the workforce, and in their communities. We are grateful to Governor Hochul for her steadfast commitment to all who have served.”

State University of New York Chancellor John B. King Jr. said, “SUNY is proud to provide exceptional higher education opportunities for veterans and all those who have answered the call to serve our nation. Expanding veteran enrollment and success is part of SUNY’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, and through Governor Hochul and the State Legislature’s expansion of Veterans Tuition Awards, we look forward to helping more New Yorkers transition back to civilian life and earn degrees that will help them continue to serve as leaders of their community and achieve upward mobility.”

The State University of New York Board of Trustees said, “Veterans and military families play an instrumental role in making our cities, state, and nation a better place, and we are honored to have them as part of our SUNY community. SUNY is proud to facilitate Governor Hochul’s expanded Veterans Tuition Awards to eligible students and ensure they have the resources needed to thrive in New York State.”

City University of New York Chancellor Felix V. Matos Rodriguez said, “CUNY works diligently to create a welcoming and supportive environment for our 3,000 students who are service members or veterans, brave individuals who truly represent the diversity of New York. Governor Hochul's expansion of Veterans Tuition Awards will help more veterans join CUNY, where we offer specialized support to help transitioning service members, veterans, and their families access resources, adjust to civilian life, and pursue a successful future.”

State Senator Jessica Scarcella-Spanton said, “As our veterans and servicemembers return to civilian life, it is imperative that our state provides them with every opportunity to succeed in their future educational, professional, and personal journeys. I am grateful for Governor Hochul's partnership in expanding the Veterans Tuition Awards Program because those who served our nation deserve support as they pursue higher education. I look forward to continuing to work on ways to expand this and other educational and professional benefits for our servicemembers and veterans, in order to ensure that New York State is the best place for them and their families to call home.”

Assemblymember Steve Stern said, “As the Chairman of the Veterans’ Affairs Committee of the New York State Assembly, I applaud Governor Hochul’s initiative to expand affordable education opportunities to the brave men and women who have sacrificed so much to protect our great nation. The Veterans Tuition Awards Program will allow both combat vets and those who have served four years in service without time in combat access to SUNY colleges and vocational training tuition-free, in coordination with GI bill benefits. Additionally, both full and part time students will be eligible, an important benefit for veterans who must balance school, work and family obligations. Our veterans deserve more than our thanks, they deserve meaningful support that will help them gain the skills they need in a changing workplace.”