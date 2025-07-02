Public Reminded about Rabies and Other Disease Precautions

CONTACT:

NH Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division: 603-271-3127

July 2, 2025

Concord, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department reminds residents and visitors that wild animals should be left alone, with one reason being the potential for the transfer of rabies or other animal diseases that could have serious health impacts on people. This morning Fish and Game’s Law Enforcement Division was notified of a person in the state who became ill after being bitten by a racoon kept as a pet. Removing wildlife from its habitat for any purpose is illegal in New Hampshire. Residents and visitors are encouraged to leave wildlife alone—touching or feeding animals can have serious consequences for animals and people alike.

“The rabies virus is most associated with raccoons, coyotes, foxes, skunks, and bats but can infect a wide variety of mammals at any time of year,” stated Andy Timmins, Wildlife Program Supervisor of Fish and Game’s Wildlife Division. “Rabies is spread from animal to animal or animal to human through saliva, generally through biting or scratching. However, rabies may also spread if the saliva of an infected animal comes into contact with mucous membranes or open wounds of another animal or human. The most effective way to avoid the virus is to not come into contact with wild animals, especially ones that are acting strangely, such as being aggressive, docile, acting sleepy, or walking unsteadily.”

It is also important to have your pets vaccinated. Do not encourage wildlife to hang around your home—do not leave pet food outdoors, secure garbage can lids, and clean your outdoor grill after each use. Contact a local law enforcement professional or Fish and Game Conservation Officer if you come into physical contact with a wild animal that you suspect may have rabies or is ill. Teach your children to let you know if they have been scratched or bitten by a strange animal, even if it is a pet.

If you are bitten or scratched by a wild animal, contact your health care professional immediately about possible exposure treatment. Rabies can be treated if caught early.

Anyone with questions about rabies can call the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, Bureau of Infectious Disease Control at 603-271-4496. To read more about rabies and wild animals, visit https://www.wildlife.state.nh.us/wildlife/diseases.html.