Debra Lee Fader Shares Deep Insights on Faith and Purpose on The BrightWord Books Podcast

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned author, inspirational speaker, and faith mentor Debra Lee Fader was recently featured on The BrightWord Books Podcast for a deeply moving conversation about her acclaimed book, Walk By Faith: With God as Your Compass. In this special episode, Fader opened up about the timeless call to trust God wholeheartedly, even when the path ahead is unclear.

Hosted by The BrightWord Books Podcast, the interview guided listeners through an intimate journey as Fader reflected on the impact her book has made since its release. In response to thoughtful questions like “Has there been a moment where you realized the book was making an impact beyond what you expected?” Fader shared heartfelt stories of readers who found renewed strength, hope, and purpose through the pages of Walk By Faith.

Drawing from her own recent experiences, Fader revealed moments where she had to actively choose to lean into her faith—reminding listeners that walking by faith is not just a principle but a daily practice. She spoke candidly about her own spiritual habits, the importance of keeping her “spiritual compass” aligned in a world overwhelmed by distractions, and offered practical advice for those who feel spiritually stagnant or lost.

Listeners were treated to deeper layers of the book’s message, as Fader highlighted passages that readers often overlook but which hold profound truths for navigating seasons of waiting, doubt, or transition. She also spoke about the power of biblical stories that have taken on fresh meaning since her last appearance, and shared what God has been teaching her lately—far beyond the pages of her book.

During the podcast, Fader also gave listeners a glimpse into the future, hinting at new projects, potential ministries, and messages stirring in her heart. When asked whether her writing will continue to focus on faith or branch into new territory, Fader reaffirmed her commitment to following wherever God leads—an encouragement for all who feel called to step out in trust, even when the destination is unknown.

Walk By Faith: With God as Your Compass remains a source of encouragement for readers seeking to strengthen their relationship with God and navigate life’s challenges with unwavering trust. In an age marked by uncertainty, Fader’s message is more relevant than ever: true peace and direction come when we fix our eyes on God as our guide.

Walk By Faith: With God as Your Compass is available now at major online retailers..

Listen to Debra Lee Fader’s full interview on The BrightWord Books Podcast and discover why her message continues to resonate with readers worldwide.

