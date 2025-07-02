Michael J Webdell Named Finalist in the 2025 Collision Awards Honoring Animation, Nominated for Audience Choice Award

Screen Shot of "Insurance Company Bullies," multi-award-winning animated TV ad by Michael J Webdell for The Vrdolyak Law Group.

Michael J Webdell, is named a finalist in the 2025 Collision Awards Audience Choice Awards for their animated TV advertisement, “Insurance Company Bullies".

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chicago advertising agency, Michael J Webdell , has been named a finalist in the 2025 Collision Awards Audience Choice Awards for their animated television advertisement, “Insurance Company Bullies,” for the Vrdolyak Law Group, in the Commercials - Best in Style category. In addition to being nominated in its category, the animated TV ad is “among the highest scored work submitted from around the world,” said Amanda Needham, Managing Director of the Collision Awards. Also in the category are works representing Samsung and the Atlantic 10 Conference.At Michael J Webdell, we connect our clients’ businesses to their customers through traditional advertising and content-driven digital marketing. Animation is an excellent tool for communicating complex ideas with a limited budget. Anything can happen in animation! It’s great to have our work judged by peers in our industry and deemed in such high esteem. Thank you and congratulations to our team and clients,” said Michael J Webdell, Owner and Creative Director, Michael J Webdell, LLC.To view the Insurance Company Bullies animated TV ad and vote, visit https://vote.collisionawards.com/PublicVoting?utm_campaign=collision_pv_open_-_finalists_only_0624&utm_medium=email&utm_source=cio#/2025/commercials/best-in-style/ Voting ends July 11, 2025.The Collision Awards is the first global and holistic platform solely dedicated to honoring excellence in Animation and Motion Design in all its forms. Finalists are selected by the Collision Awards Jury, an international panel of experts across animation and motion design. Members include Sarah Cox (Executive Creative Director/Aardman), Marge Dean (Head of Skybound Animation Studio and President/Women in Animation), Ronnie del Carmen (Co-director & writer of Pixar’s Inside Out), Maureen Fan (Chief Executive Officer/Baobab Studios), Jinko Gotoh (Producer Finding Nemo), Jay Grandin (Co-Founder and Executive Creative Director/Giant Ant), Julie Lockhart (Co-Founder and President of Production/Locksmith Animation), Andrew Millstein (Co-Head/Annapurna Animation), Mike Moloney (Founder and Executive Creative Director/Art&Graft) Gilles Monteil (Animation Expert/Ubisoft) and Ramsey Naito (President/Paramount Animation and President/Nickelodeon Animation) amongst others.About Michael J WebdellMichael J Webdell connects businesses with customers. Our firm is a full-service, multi-award-winning advertising, public relations, and media production agency. Services include digital marketing, legacy media planning and buying, advertising strategy, brand communication strategy, creative services, video and audio production, and animation. At Michael J Webdell, LLC, we are dedicated to helping our clients tell their unique stories and achieve measurable results through advertising and media. Visit us at MJWebdell.com

