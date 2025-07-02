US investors join with others to buy Pakastani Airlines

Pakistan privatizing its airlines.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A consortium of North American investors, led by Mega C&S Holding, Inc., and Equitas Capital LLC, together with Pakistan-based SPV consortium led by Augment Securities & Investments (Pvt.) Ltd., Serene Air (Pvt.) Ltd., and the Bahria Foundation, is making a bid to acquire a majority interest in Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited (PIACL).

Following the Pakistan’s move to privatize the airlines, the consortium has taken the first step by submitting its Expression of Interest (EOI) and Statement of Qualification (SOQ)

This submission marks the consortium’s formal entry into Pakistan’s landmark privatization process and reflects its commitment to revitalizing the national carrier through capital, capability, and collaborative expertise.

“We believe PIACL holds immense potential to reclaim its place as a leading regional and international airline,” said Robert Newmark, Senior Vice President International of Equitas Capital LLC. “Our consortium combines deep local insight with global experience across aviation, infrastructure, and institutional investment. This uniquely positions us to lead a purposeful and outcome-driven transformation of the airline.”

The consortium is the only North American participant in the bidding process.

The Privatization Commission of Pakistan has confirmed that five parties have submitted statements for the privatization of PIA, a central element of the government’s broader economic reform and fiscal consolidation agenda. Prequalified bidders will be granted access to a virtual data room in the coming weeks to begin detailed due diligence.

The consortium is represented by Alliott Hadi Shahid Chartered Accountants (UAE-based) as financial advisor, and its legal consultants are HP | FKM – Hafeez Pirzada | Farooq, Khan & Mirza – Corporate Counsel | Barristers | Advocates, Pakistan.

“We are excited about this opportunity to work in partnership with the Government of Pakistan, regulatory stakeholders, and aviation professionals,” Newmark said. “We clearly envision a far more competitive and resilient PIA – and a PIA that meets the needs and aspirations of the Pakistani people.”

Disclaimer: This document is for information only and is not intended to provide the basis of any credit or other evaluation, and does not constitute, nor should it be construed as, an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy securities, nor shall any part of this document form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or investment decision in relation to any securities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements (collectively, “forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. More particularly and without limitation, this document contains forward-looking information relating to investment objectives and strategies. Forward-looking information is based upon a number of assumptions and involves a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond control, which would cause actual results or events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Although management believes that expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information since no assurance can be given that such information will prove to be accurate. There is no guarantee of performance, and past or projected performance is not indicative of future results.

