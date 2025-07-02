PBS Travel TV Series Premieres as Host Michelle Valentine Celebrates 8-Year Wedding Anniversary

Michelle Valentine shares her real-life love story—and invites viewers to join her new PBS travel series premiering June 30.

APOLLO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As if one celebration weren’t enough, love is truly in the air for travel TV host and producer Michelle Valentine and her husband, Lawrence, Director of the series Love Eat Travel with Michelle Valentine. The couple is celebrating their 8-year wedding anniversary on the same day their long-anticipated television series begins airing on PBS member stations across the country.Set to roll out gradually beginning June 30, 2025, Love Eat Travel with Michelle Valentine invites viewers on a flavorful, cultural journey through scenic U.S. destinations—hosted by Valentine herself and produced by the husband-and-wife duo. The show will air for the next three years on public television, with many repeat broadcasts.In an unbelievable twist of timing, PBS programmers have scheduled the series to begin airing right as the couple reaches their anniversary milestone. Michelle and Lawrence are marking the occasion with an elegant champagne dinner at their Florida home—followed by watching the premiere together, of course.“Out of 365 days in a year, it’s unbelievable that the show is launching the same day as our wedding anniversary,” said Valentine. “It feels like a divine little wink from the universe. We built this series together, and now we get to celebrate both our love and our latest creation on the same night.”The couple’s love story began 11 years ago. After dating long-distance for two years, Lawrence proposed to Michelle during a Valentine’s Day trip at Disney World in Orlando—an engagement that sparked a new chapter of love, collaboration, and creative adventures.A special wedding photo of the couple and their helicopter travel adventure is being shared alongside this announcement as a nod to the love that made this production partnership possible.About the Series:Love Eat Travel with Michelle Valentine is a nationally televised PBS travel and food series that takes viewers on vibrant journeys through the United States. Hosted by Michelle Valentine—TV Host, Producer, Author, and Artist—the show blends local flavor, scenic beauty, and engaging storytelling, and is airing on PBS member stations nationwide (and streaming via PBS.org and the PBS Passport app) over the next three years.About NETAThe National Educational Telecommunications Association (NETA) is a professional association representing 294 member stations in 48 states, the Virgin Islands, and the District of Columbia. NETA provides leadership, general audience content, educational services, professional development, and trusted financial management services, including human resources and benefits administration, toindividual public media licensees, their affinity groups, and public media as a whole. For more information, visit netaonline.org and follow them on Twitter (@NETA_Tweets), Facebook (@NETAstations), Instagram (@NETA_grams), and LinkedIn (@NETAbusiness).About WTTW CHICAGOWTTW Chicago produces and presents a wide array of engaging content for the national public media system, with series and specials on education, politics, public affairs, science, business, arts and entertainment, history, travel, how-to, and religion. WTTW Chicago series include 10 that Changed America and other architecture specials with Geoffrey Baer, MEXICO — One Plate at a Time with Rick Bayless, and the animated series Nature Cat, among many others. For more information, please visit wttw.com/national.For interviews or media inquiries, please contact:info@MichelleValentine.tv

