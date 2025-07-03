US Cyber Games Names Winner of Season V, US Cyber Open Competitive CTF

Nico Posada

Applied Technology Academy Awards Prize to First Place Winner

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Season V, US Cyber Open Competitive Capture the Flag (CTF) competition has officially concluded and Applied Technology Academy is proud to announce it is awarding a training and certification voucher to 1st Place Overall Winner, Nicolas Posada. This award will support his continued learning and cybersecurity career advancement.

Nico outperformed a talented field of individual cybersecurity competitors from around the world and was the top scorer after the event comprised of 35 competitive challenges. Hosted by the US Cyber Games™, the Season V, Competitive CTF attracted 1,300+ cybersecurity competition enthusiasts in a rigorous test of skill, strategy, and problem-solving. Designed to identify, challenge, and elevate elite cyber talent, the competition reflects the growing need for cybersecurity awareness and skill across both public and private sectors. With 1057 unique competitors with at least one solve, and 8,372 solves across all competitors, this event showcased the vibrant and expanding talent pool within the nation's cybersecurity landscape.

“We’re pleased to award the first-place overall winner of Season V, US Cyber Open Competitive CTF with an aligned training course and certification exam voucher of their choice from ATA. This training opportunity represents more than just a prize—it’s an opportunity to further develop and validate cyber skills. Our goal is to empower cyber athletes with tangible tools that support their growth and readiness for future cybersecurity challenges.” - Lynn Fisher, President & CEO of Applied Technology Academy

The US Cyber Open Competitive CTF not only helps identify the next generation of cyber professionals, but also serves as a critical pathway for selection into the US Cyber Team and US Women’s Cyber Team, which will compete internationally in the International Cybersecurity Challenge (ICC).

Further details regarding the achievements of other participants and future US Cyber Games initiatives will be announced by the US Cyber Games organization.

About Applied Technology Academy

Applied Technology Academy is an award-winning, veteran-owned training organization dedicated to delivering high-quality technical, cybersecurity, and project management education. Their training programs are aligned with industry certifications and designed to prepare professionals for mission-critical roles.

About US Cyber Games

The US Cyber Games program is led by Katzcy® in cooperation with the NICE program at NIST. Its mission is to inspire the next generation of cybersecurity professionals through competition, community, and skill development.

