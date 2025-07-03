Universidad de Alcalá hosting again CEPIS International COnference on Digital Skills and IT Professionalism in 2025

Panel on IT professionalism in ICODSIP 2024 Venue at Universidad de Alcalá Header and logo of ICODSIP 2025

This event aims to unite again the community of researchers and EU-funded project managers to debate on IT profesionalism and digital skills for everybody

CEPIS, as the home of IT professionals in Europe, is thrilled to organise this unparalleled conference in the world as a catalyst for all the stakeholders in the field.” — Luis Fernández-Sanz, president of CEPIS

ALCALá DE HENARES, MADRID, SPAIN, July 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Polytechnic Buidling of Universidad de Alcalá will host again on 6th and 7th November 2025 the CEPIS International COnference on Digital Skills and IT Professionalism (ICODSIP). The conference is organised by CEPIS and ATI – Asociación de Técnicos en Informática.This 2nd edition of the conference will precede the itinerant hosting in the next years: Germany in 2026 with GI, the German CEPIS Society, and in 2027 with SSI, the Slovenian CEPIS Society.The conference is co-organized by CEPIS and ATI – Asociación de Técnicos en Informática (CEPIS member Society) and hosted by Escuela Politécnica Superior, University of Alcalá and has also the support of the local CEPIS member Consejo General de Colegios Profesionales de Ingeniería Informática and the Italian CEPIS member AICA Associazione Italiana Informatica e Calcolo Automatico.This conference ha sno equivalent in the world as it combines invited prestigious speakers and panelists from the practitioner context with presentations reviewed and selected among the submissions of contributions in the tradition of academia, ensuring a good quality of the contents. Panels on IT professionalism, female talent in IT and digital skills training and certification are also planned for this 2025 edition.The 2024 edition, also hosted by Escuela Politécnica Superior, Universidad de Alcalá, resulted in a good number of presentations of results from international European projects on IT professionalism and digital skills as well as specific contributions by researchers. After six months of embargo, all the documentation of past year's edition is now openly and freely available at Zenodo , the open platform aligned with the OpenAIRE initiative of the European Commission. Interest has triggered the number of downloads of the proceedings and the presentations.CEPIS ICODSIP 2025 invites practitioners, managers of projects, researchers, HR experts and educators focused on IT professionalism and deep tech training, female talent in IT and digital skills for non-OT workers and citizens to submit their contributions. The Call for Papers and the Call for Project presentations are available and tentatively opened until 27th July 2025, although with possible extension on specific demand to the organisation. A promo video on the call for papers is available

Promotion of submission of contributions for ICODSIP 2025

