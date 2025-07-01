MPO Technical Advisory Committee July 8 Agenda

The Lawrence-Douglas County MPO will be holding a TAC meeting on July 8, 2025 at 2:30 PM at the Jayhawk Room, Fire Station No. 5, 1911 Stewart Ave.

This meeting will be held in a hybrid format. Some staff will be in-person, however, it is anticipated that the voting members will be virtual. Virtual participation is allowed for any participant, including staff and the public.

If you wish to participate and comment during the online Zoom meeting, registration is required.

The registration link can be found on the top of the agenda.

Meetings will be recorded and posted on the City’s YouTube Channel within one-week.