Joel Burcat and David S. Burcat Announce the Release of Whiz Kid-A Novel

South Philly vs. The Main Line - A Tale From the Zibbiter featuring Ben "Bop" Green - The year is 1950. The city is Philadelphia. The story is unforgettable.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- About the Book Historical FictionDate Published: 07-01-2025Publisher: Sunbury Press, Inc. Whiz Kid is a powerful coming-of-age novel set in 1950 Philadelphia, where Jewish Navy veteran Ben Green faces impossible choices.Pressured by his pregnant wife to finish his novel or take a secure job at a prestigious ad agency, Ben must also navigate the era’s class divisions and antisemitism. His best friend’s elite world clashes with his working-class South Philly roots and Jewish identity.Temptation, ambition, and loyalty collide—especially when Ilene, a captivating classmate, threatens to unravel his carefully balanced life. As the Phillies’ Whiz Kids chase a pennant, Ben’s own reckoning builds to a climax, culminating in a surprising decision that redefines his future.Co-written with David S. Burcat, Joel Burcat ’s late father, Whiz Kid is a deeply American story of resilience, legacy, and the true cost of following one’s heart.About the AuthorJoel Burcat is a novelist and retired lawyer living in Harrisburg, Pa. His previous novels, Reap the Wind, Drink to Every Beast, Amid Rage, and Strange Fire have been award-winning thrillers. He is a Gold Medal Winner from Readers’ Favorite, a Finalist of the Next Gen Indie Book Awards, and a winner of the PennWriters Annual Writing Contest. Strange Fire was a Kirkus Reviews Best Book of the Week.David S. Burcat was a Navy corpsman in World War II, a graduate of University of Pennsylvania (English Literature and Dentistry), and a proud son of Camden NJ and his adopted town of Philadelphia. He worked in advertising in the 1950s before returning to Penn to study dentistry. He wrote Match Point, the novella within the novel, in about 1950. He died in 1998. Whiz Kid- A Novel is his first published book. Dave was the father of co-author, Joel Burcat.Visit Him Online: https://joelburcat.com/

