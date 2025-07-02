Press Releases

07/01/2025

Stars Stripes and Local Bites

Celebrate Independence Day with Fresh, Local Products from Connecticut Farmers

(HARTFORD, CT) – As Independence Day approaches, Connecticut farmers are harvesting the first sweet corn and peaches of the season and offering up an abundance of CT Grown farm products perfect for your holiday celebrations. Whether you're grilling in the backyard, gathering with friends at a campground or beach, or enjoying a picnic at a state park, now is the perfect time to support Connecticut agriculture and savor the best flavors of summer.

“Connecticut’s farming community has always played a vital role in feeding our families and fueling our economy,” said Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz. “This Independence Day, there are so many great ways to support local agriculture by purchasing the fresh produce, local meats, seafood, wine, and more that is grown in our state. As we head into the holiday weekend, I encourage everyone to consider buying their fresh goods from a local CT Grown source.”

Connecticut’s nearly 100 farmers’ markets and countless farm stands across the state are stocked with seasonal favorites including beef, pork, chicken, lamb, squash, tomatoes, peppers, blueberries, raspberries, cut flowers, and much more. You’ll also find fresh seafood from Long Island Sound – with oysters and clams as top picks for your cookout.

“Connecticut’s farmers provide endless options of fresh, locally grown products from the ground to the Sound – a key component in establishing our state’s independence in the food supply chain,” said Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt. “From oysters and sweet corn to burgers, berries, and even local beer and wine, our farmers have everything you need to celebrate the Fourth of July with pride and purpose.”

CT Grown isn’t just about food – it’s about experience. Visitors are encouraged to attend on-farm events like pick-your-own fruit, hay wagon rides, and on-farm dinners, or relax at a farm winery featuring tastings, live music, and other festivities. Be sure to participate in the Passport to CT Wine Country program to collect stamps with each visit for a chance at exciting prizes.

Choosing CT Grown supports local farmers, strengthens food security, and continues a proud tradition that dates back to the Revolutionary War, when Connecticut earned the nickname the "Provisions State" for feeding General George Washington’s Continental Army.

Make CT Grown part of your lifestyle and your celebration. To find a farmers’ market, farm stand, or event near you, visit CTGrown.org.

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg) mission is to foster a healthy economic, environmental, and social climate for agriculture by developing, promoting, and regulating agricultural businesses; protecting agricultural and aquacultural resources; enforcing laws pertaining to domestic animals; and promoting an understanding among the state's citizens of the diversity of Connecticut agriculture, its cultural heritage, and its contribution to the state's economy. For more information, visit www.CTGrown.gov.

