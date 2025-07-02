Crime in California drops again — state records second-lowest homicide rate since 1966

Homicide rates

The 2024 homicide rate is now the second lowest since at least 1966. The overall number of homicides decreased by nearly 12% since 2023.

California’s homicide rates have historically been lower than many other states. According to CDC data from 2022, the latest year available for all states, Alabama’s homicide rate was 152% higher than California’s, Oklahoma’s was 41% higher and Arkansas’ was 100% higher.

Louisiana = 2nd worst homicide rate of any state in 2022

Alabama = 3rd worst homicide rate of any state in 2022

Arkansas = 6th worst homicide rate of any state in 2022

Tennessee = 10th worst homicide rate of any state in 2022

Oklahoma = 20th worst homicide rate of any state in 2022

California Trends: 2023 and 2024

Violent Crime Rate: ↓ Decreased 6%

Property Crime Rate: ↓ Decreased 8.4%

Homicide Rate: ↓ Decreased 10.4%

Aggravated Assault Rate: ↓ Decreased 6.5%

Motor Vehicle Theft Rate: ↓ Decreased 15.2%

Burglary Rate: ↓ Decreased 9.1%

Robbery Rate: ↓ Decreased 6.3%

Trends over time

Since 2019, property crime, arson, burglary, and robbery have all decreased in California. Burglary rate decreased 18.8% from 2019 to 2024, the largest decrease of all categories. During that same time period, property crime rate decreased 9.1%, arson rate decreased 8.7%, and robbery rate decreased 9.6%.

Firearms vs. public safety

According to the Homicide in California report, firearms were still the most common weapon used in a homicide when a weapon was identified. Of all crime-linked guns recovered in 2024, 65% were not associated with a California sale, meaning that they likely originated out of state, in jurisdictions with weaker gun safety laws. Year after year, California is ranked as the #1 state in the country for its strong gun safety laws — along with some of the lowest rates of gun deaths — by Giffords Law Center and Everytown for Gun Safety.

The data points are based on crimes reported to local law enforcement, which are then reported to CADOJ. The underlying data associated with the annual reports is available on OpenJustice here.

Stronger enforcement. Serious penalties. Real consequences.

California has invested $1.6 billion since 2019 to fight crime, help local governments hire more police, and improve public safety. In 2023, as part of California’s Public Safety Plan, the Governor announced the largest-ever investment to combat organized retail crime in state history, an annual 310% increase in proactive operations targeting organized retail crime, and special operations across the state to fight crime and improve public safety.

Last August, Governor Newsom signed into law the most significant bipartisan legislation to crack down on property crime in modern California history. Building on the state’s robust laws and record public safety funding, these bipartisan bills offer new tools to bolster ongoing efforts to hold criminals accountable for smash-and-grab robberies, property crime, retail theft, and auto burglaries. While California’s crime rate remains at near historic lows, these laws help California adapt to evolving criminal tactics to ensure perpetrators are effectively held accountable.

As part of the state’s largest-ever investment to combat organized retail crime, Governor Newsom announced last year the state distributed $267 million to 55 communities to help local communities combat organized retail crime. These funds have enabled cities and counties to hire more police, make more arrests, and secure more felony charges against suspects.

Saturating key areas

Working collaboratively to heighten public safety, the Governor tasked the California Highway Patrol to work with local law enforcement areas in key areas to saturate high-crime areas, aiming to reduce roadway violence and criminal activity in the area, specifically vehicle theft and organized retail crime. Since the inception of this regional initiative, there have been over 7,300 arrests, more than 5,000 stolen vehicles recovered and over 350 firearms confiscated across Bakersfield, San Bernardino and Oakland.