Liminatus Pharma Forms Strategic Consortium with Samda and INNOCS AI to Advance Next-Gen Pancreatic Cancer Diagnostics

Liminatus Pharma, Inc (NASDAQ:LIMN)

FULLERTON, CA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Liminatus Pharma today announced that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to form a research and development consortium with Samda Biolab Co., Ltd. and INNOCS AI, aimed at advancing a novel blood-based diagnostic kit for early detection of pancreatic cancer.Liminatus Pharma recognizes the groundbreaking potential of the CA19-9-combined INNOCS diagnostic platform jointly developed by Samda and INNOCS AI, and has resolved to actively participate in the R&D consortium with a view to enhancing corporate value and accelerating entry into the precision oncology diagnostics market.The INNOCS platform—powered by a deep learning algorithm and a panel of 16 metabolomic biomarkers—demonstrates remarkable performance when paired with CA19-9. According to recent clinical data from a cohort of 1,086 subjects (393 pancreatic cancer patients and 693 control subjects), the combined diagnostic approach achieved significantly improved accuracy, including detection of CA19-9-negative pancreatic tumors.Table. Diagnostic Performance ComparisonCategory CA19-9 Only CA19-9 + INNOCS SystemSensitivity 73.28% Over 90~98%Specificity 99.28% Over 99%*Based on clinical data from 393 pancreatic cancer patients and 693 control subjects.CA19-9: Conventional biomarker for pancreatic cancer diagnosis.*Liminatus Pharma is committed to contributing clinical development expertise and regulatory guidance as part of the consortium. Upon entering the commercialization phase, Liminatus Pharma will lead the regulatory approval process through both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (KMFDS).By participating in this consortium, Liminatus Pharma will proactively oversee the acquisition of larger clinical datasets essential for regulatory submissions. Prior to the initiation of FDA filing, Liminatus Pharma intends to complete internal approval processes to support a definitive agreement encompassing investment, commercialization, and go-to-market strategy.If successfully commercialized, this blood-based diagnostic kit could generate substantial economic value. The global pancreatic cancer diagnostics market is projected to reach $3 billion by 2026, with the blood-based diagnostics segment expected to surpass $700 million and the high-risk population screening segment estimated at over $100 million. As clinical guidelines shift to embrace multi-marker strategies, early entry into this space offers Liminatus Pharma a pivotal opportunity for market leadership in metabolomics-driven cancer diagnostics.Liminatus Pharma views this strategic partnership as a critical milestone in its broader mission to transform cancer care through next-generation precision diagnostics. By leveraging the complementary strengths of INNOCS AI's artificial intelligence technology, Samda’s biomarker platform, and Liminatus Pharma’s regulatory and commercial infrastructure, the consortium is poised to deliver meaningful innovation in one of oncology’s most challenging frontiers.About Liminatus PharmaLiminatus Pharma (Nasdaq: LIMN) is a preclinical-stage immuno-oncology company advancing IBA101 toward best-in-human trials. Building on over a decade of CD47 research and lessons learned from industry setbacks, Liminatus’s mission is to develop next-generation immunotherapies that restore immune balance—bridging innate and adaptive immunity to drive safer, more durable anti-tumor responses.Forward-Looking StatementsCautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking StatementsStatements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that Liminatus Pharma, Inc. expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including statements about results of operations and financial condition, expected future results, expected benefits from our investment and strategic plans and other initiatives, and expected future growth and profitability, are forward-looking statements. The words "will," "may," "believes," "anticipates," "thinks," "expects," "estimates," "plans," "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these forward-looking statements. In addition, statements which refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, statements involving a discussion of strategy, plans or intentions, statements about management's assumptions, projections or predictions of future events or market outlook and any other statement other than a statement of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements.For more information, please contact:Chris Kim, Chief Executive Officerchris@liminatus.com213-273-5453

