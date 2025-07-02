Techbridge Girls Promotes Jennifer Stancil to Chief Development Officer

Jen Stancil, TBG, Chief Development Officer

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Techbridge Girls (TBG) is proud to announce the promotion of Jen Stancil to Chief Development Officer , recognizing her exceptional leadership in advancing equity in STEM education and her instrumental role in strengthening the organization’s long-term visibility and sustainability.Since joining Techbridge Girls in late 2024 as Director of Development, Stancil has brought more than two decades of visionary leadership in informal learning and a deep commitment to ensuring that every girl—especially those from marginalized communities—can access and thrive in STEM. In her new role, Stancil will lead the organization’s national development strategy, galvanizing support from public and private partners to scale Techbridge Girls’ transformative work as well as lead all of TBG’s marketing and branding efforts.“From day one, Jen demonstrated passion and joy for our mission and a fierce commitment to elevating educators, leaders, and girls,” said Savita Raj, CEO of Techbridge Girls. “We’re thrilled to have her in this expanded leadership role driving our 25th Anniversary celebrations and campaigns.”Stancil has held leadership positions at institutions including the Carnegie Science Center, Glazer Children’s Museum, and PBS. She is a former Obama White House Advisor to the Women and Girls Council and has served as Board Chair of the National Girls Collaborative. Throughout her career, she has raised tens of millions of dollars for mission-driven nonprofits and produced EmmyAward-winning media that inspires diverse learners across subjects from math and science to literacy and equity.“I am so grateful to be a part of telling the Techbridge Girls story as it is so aligned to my personal commitment to STEM and girls,” said Stancil. “Going around the country and seeing our impact up close while working on sustainable and innovative strategies to meet this moment for our girls and gender-expansive youth is an honor and a privilege.”Stancil is based in North Carolina and is a proud wife and mother who enjoys gardening, watching all the sports, and stargazing. More about her work can be found at www.jenstancil.com Techbridge Girls continues to build on more than two decades of work reengineering STEM education to ensure every girl can thrive, persist, and lead in STEM. Stancil’s promotion signals a bold next step in scaling this vision and deepening the organization’s brand and mission-aligned partnerships.About Techbridge GirlsTechbridge Girls (TBG) is a national nonprofit on a mission to transform STEM education so that all girls—especially Black, Latina, Indigenous, and gender-expansive youth—can see themselves as leaders, innovators, and change agents in STEM.Now celebrating 25 years of impact, TBG designs joyful, rigorous, and culturally relevant programs that ignite girls’ brilliance and equip educators to create STEM learning environments where girls belong and thrive. Our work centers identity and community—not just access—because we believe equity is built, not given.With a systemic approach that reaches across classrooms, communities, and institutions, Techbridge Girls is not only expanding opportunity—we’re rewriting the STEM narrative for the next 25 years and beyond.

