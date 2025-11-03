National STEM Day: Techbridge Girls Calls for Collective Action to Build a More Innovative Future

TBG urges leaders to expand STEM access for girls on National STEM Day, investing in mentorship, programs, and future-ready skills to spark innovation.

National STEM Day is a reminder that if we want to stay competitive as a nation, we must inspire and invest in every student’s potential to contribute.” — Savita Raj, CEO of Techbridge Girls

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the nation celebrates National STEM/STEAM Day on Saturday, November 8, Techbridge Girls (TBG) is calling on communities, corporations, and policymakers to take meaningful steps that expand opportunities for young people, especially girls, to explore and pursue science, technology, engineering, and math.For 25 years, TBG has been a nationally recognized leader in preparing girls to be innovators. The organization’s programs, which blend hands-on learning with mentorship, have reached more than 170,000 students across the United States.“STEM drives the world’s most important solutions, from health care to climate innovation to artificial intelligence,” said Savita Raj, CEO of Techbridge Girls. “National STEM Day is a reminder that if we want to stay competitive as a nation, we must inspire and invest in every student’s potential to contribute.”A Call to ActionTechbridge Girls believes that advancing STEM access requires coordinated effort. On this National STEM Day, we call on:Policymakers to support funding for programs that strengthen teacher training, expand STEM after-school learning, and modernize classroom technology.Corporations to invest in future talent through support of STEM education initiatives, expanded internships for youth and educators, and volunteer opportunities for employees.After-School Communities to join us in celebrating scientific curiosity by offering hands-on STEM experiences and connecting students to mentors.Nicole Grogan (Intellectual Ventures), a TBG board member, adds “Every innovation begins with a spark of curiosity. When we connect education and industry, we’re not only preparing a stronger workforce, we’re preparing the next generation to think boldly about the world’s biggest challenges.”Looking AheadTBG is expanding its reach in 2026 with new programming focused on emerging fields like AI and Data Science, helping students connect what they learn today with the opportunities of tomorrow.About Techbridge GirlsTechbridge Girls (TBG) is a national nonprofit transforming STEM education so that all girls, especially Black, Latina, Indigenous, and gender-expansive youth, can see themselves as leaders and innovators. Celebrating 25 years of impact, TBG creates joyful, culturally relevant programs that ignite girls’ brilliance and equip educators to build classrooms where girls belong and thrive. Learn more at www.techbridgegirls.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.