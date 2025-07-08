TRULEO Releases AI-Powered Witness Capabilities for Law Enforcement

TRULEO now has powerful workflows for Investigators!

New tools for interviews and canvassing aim to boost investigative efficiency, accuracy, and officer safety

Officers want to keep people safe, and communities want to be heard. These tools help bridge that gap by making it easier to share information safely and reducing the risks officers face in the field.” — Anthony Tassone, CEO/co-founder, TRULEO

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TRULEO, an artificial intelligence (AI) platform built exclusively for law enforcement, today announced the launch of two new features: AI-powered witness interviews and AI-powered canvassing. The tools are designed to help agencies collect timely and reliable witness statements while reducing risk to officers and community members, improving operational efficiency, and supporting investigative accuracy.The launch comes at a critical time for law enforcement agencies across the country, as departments contend with staffing shortages, extended response times, rising case backlogs, and declining clearance rates.“At the end of the day, officers want to keep people safe—and communities want to be heard,” said Anthony Tassone, TRULEO co-founder and CEO. “These tools help bridge that gap by making it easier to share information safely and by reducing the risks officers face in the field. It’s not about replacing the personal aspects of human interaction; it’s about reinforcing trust and making sure critical details don’t fall through the cracks.”AI-Guided Interviews Improve Focus and On-scene SafetyWith TRULEO’s AI-powered interview tool, patrol officers can direct witnesses, like those involved in a vehicle accident, to a secure phone line, where AI asks questions and creates a structured statement in real-time. This allows officers to manage the scene without juggling multiple interviews, note-taking, or report writing and helps officers maintain situational awareness, a key factor in scene safety.The technology also enhances the accuracy and objectivity of documentation. By using AI to collect details, interviews are captured with consistency and integrity—unaffected by fatigue or unconscious bias.An Effective and Low-Risk Alternative to Door-to-Door CanvassingFor detectives, TRULEO’s AI-powered canvassing tool provides a more secure and efficient alternative to door-to-door inquiries. Agencies can issue a dedicated phone number within a geofenced area, allowing residents to anonymously call or text AI to share what they saw. The AI conducts the interview, filters the responses and highlights the leads that are most likely to advance the investigation.This digital approach can be especially effective in neighborhoods where residents may be reluctant to answer the door or speak directly with law enforcement. It also minimizes officer exposure in situations that could escalate unpredictably, such as canvassing after a violent incident or in areas with known hostilities.Designed to Minimize Threats and Strengthen MoraleTRULEO’s AI tools reduce the need for in-person contact during high-risk or sensitive situations, like domestic disputes or gang-related incidents, helping to prevent confrontations and protect officer safety. By automating administrative tasks, the system also eases workload pressures, giving officers more time for community engagement and follow-ups. The result: higher morale, better job satisfaction, and more manageable caseloads.Already in Use on Cold CasesTRULEO’s AI-powered investigative features are already making a difference. The Meskwaki Nation Police Department in Iowa recently used the company’s case summarization tool in its investigation into the 10-year disappearance of Rita J. Papakee, an Indigenous Native American woman. The AI helped organize more than a decade’s worth of material from over two dozen agencies and played a key role in reigniting federal interest in the case.For more information on TRULEO’s new investigative workflow tools, visit www.truleo.co (###)About TRULEOTRULEO is the most ethical, unbiased, and operationally effective AI platform built exclusively for law enforcement. Trusted by Chiefs, patrol officers, and investigators, TRULEO automates critical workflows—from report writing and performance reviews to witness interviews and virtual dispatch. By analyzing policies, statutes, RMS data, and body camera video, TRULEO answers real-time questions and generates clean, professional reports—just like a virtual analyst. Fully compatible with all RMS and body camera systems, TRULEO is proudly 100% made in America and is taught as part of the FBI National Academy curriculum in Quantico, Virginia. Learn more at truleo.co.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.