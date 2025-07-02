New Software Revolutionizes Excel Workflows for Everyday Users

Synovyx logo — creators of the newly launched EXCELERATE® platform

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For anyone who has spent hours sorting spreadsheets, reformatting raw data, or struggling with complex formulas in Excel, a new software release promises to change the way we work with data. Synovyx , a Delaware-based software company, has launched EXCELERATE, a lightweight data analysis platform that lets non-specialists clean, transform, and analyze data—no coding or data science background required. Unlike platforms designed for analysts fluent in Python or R, EXCELERATEis built for everyone else. It uses plain-English instructions, integrates directly with Excel, and guides users through data tasks like merging, filtering, and summarizing—making complex operations feel as intuitive as clicking through a menu. As expressed by a cofounder, “We created EXCELERATEbecause we saw professionals wasting hours on tedious data tasks. “They didn’t need massive data platforms—they just needed something smart and simple.”Designed to Meet a Growing DemandToday’s professionals face a data paradox: they’re expected to make sense of increasingly complex information but often lack the tools or training to do so. Synovyx built EXCELERATEto bridge that gap.One early user, an inventory manager at a regional auto dealership, spent hours consolidating spreadsheets from multiple locations to make stock decisions. With EXCELERATE, the manager automated the process—loading inventory data, filtering aging stock, and flagging gaps in a single run.“We cut overstock by 30% and out-of-stock issues by 20%,” they reported. “It’s like getting a full-time analyst—without hiring one.”A financial analyst at an investment management firm used EXCELERATEto automate the import and statistical analysis of a large collection of exchange-traded fund prices. The outcomes were sorted according to the results, and buy decisions made on a daily basis. What once required hours of manual effort is now completed in minutes—freeing the analyst to focus on strategy, not spreadsheets.A data analyst at a midsize pharmaceutical consulting firm utilized EXCELERATEto efficiently clean and analyze complex clinical trial data. This involved splitting a single Excel tab into multiple subject-specific sheets, running parallel analyses, and generating a fully documented summary report for use by biological software. The process that previously took hours of manual work was completed in seconds.The accounting team at the firm is required to process data for multiple sets of professionals working in various combinations and timeframes for numerous clients—a task that typically takes three to four hours in Excel. EXCELERATEquickly and consistently generated summaries for each professional and company within minutes.EXCELERATEstands out by combining automation, flexibility, and accessibility. Key features include:• Intuitive Mastery: Anyone can learn it in days—not weeks or months.• Plain-English Navigation: No formulas or syntax—just click through options like “filter,” “group,” or “summarize.”• Seamless Data Translation: Accepts .xlsx, CSV, XML, JSON, PDF, and more—automatically converting formats for analysis.• Smart Typing: No need to distinguish between numbers, text, or dates—EXCELERATEdoes it for you.• Revolutionary Table Analysis: Instead of focusing on individual cells or rows, the platform processes entire tables or even stacks of tables simultaneously.• Time Series Support: Built-in functions allow users to evaluate trends, forecast outcomes, and analyze time-based data with ease.• Effortless Automation: Workflows can be saved, shared, and scheduled—eliminating repeated tasks and enabling collaboration acrossThis “whole-table” design is a dramatic shift from typical tools that rely on loops or cell-by-cell formulas. It empowers users to operate on data holistically, allowing them to generate insights across large datasets without writing a line of code.A Movement Toward More Accessible DataEXCELERATErepresents more than a technical innovation—it’s part of a larger movement toward making advanced tools available to more people. By simplifying how data is handled, Synovyx hopes to unlock new levels of efficiency and insight across industries. They believe when everyday professionals can analyze and act on their data independently you free up your data scientists to innovate, not troubleshoot spreadsheets.AvailabilityEXCELERATEis available now. For a demo, user stories, or to get started, visit https://synovyx.com/excelerate or read more on the Synovyx blog About SynovyxSynovyx builds human-first data tools that help professionals gain clarity and control over their information—without needing a Ph.D. in analytics. Based in Delaware, Synovyx is on a mission to make data empowerment simple, elegant, and accessible.

