Edmonton Public Schools Selects Stock Transportation to Provide Trusted, Safe Student Transportation Through 2028

EDMONTON, AB, CANADA, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stock Transportation will continue to serve the students at Edmonton Public Schools for the next three years through 2028. This partnership extension builds on a deep-rooted 14-year relationship and demonstrates the school’s high level of satisfaction with the team’s safe, exceptional service over the years.Stock began serving the Edmonton community back in 2011 where it initially ran 48 routes. Since then, as a result of the hard work and efforts of the team and the school’s support and trust, Stock now runs a total of 181 routes. Additionally, Stock has proudly supported the Edmonton community in various ways through its Partners Beyond the Bus community outreach program. Examples include donating to food banks and donating school buses to the police and fire department for emergency training.Geoff Holmes, Student Transportation Manager of Edmonton Public Schools shared the following about the partnership extension, “We have a fantastic, collaborative relationship with Stock. We're looking forward to our continued collaboration in the coming years through our new service agreement.”“Since 2011, Stock Transportation and the Edmonton Public School Board have collaboratively, transparently, and successfully ensured the safe transportation of students to school and home every day,” said General Manager Christine Paquette, Stock Transportation. “We value the partnership we’ve established and most importantly, appreciate being a part of the Edmonton Public School Community. We look forward to continuing to make an impact collectively over the next coming years.”-END- About Stock Transportation : For over 65 years, Stock Transportation has proudly been delivering safe, efficient, reliable student transportation services to passengers and procuring buses across Canada. Stock transports over 100,000 students daily, operates more than 2,200 school buses and employs 2,500 outstanding team members who provide exceptional service out of seven Customer Service Centres in both urban and rural areas throughout Ontario and Alberta.

