Governor Ivey Honors Alabama Manufacturers on ‘Made in the USA’ Day

MONTGOMERY — In recognition of National “Made in the USA” Day on July 2, 2025, Governor Kay Ivey today signed a formal proclamation celebrating Alabama’s manufacturing community and its critical role in driving economic growth across the state.

“On this ‘Made in the USA’ Day, we proudly salute the hardworking Alabamians who make our state a true manufacturing powerhouse,” said Governor Ivey. “Alabama ranks among the top five states for manufacturing job concentration, and that’s the result of strong partnerships, innovative thinking and a tireless commitment to quality.”

Manufacturing accounts for nearly 16% of Alabama’s Gross Domestic Product, with economic output exceeding $50 billion last year, according to data from the National Association of Manufacturers industry group.

The sector includes a broad range of industries, from automotive and aerospace to metals and kitchen appliances. It supports more than 290,000 jobs across all regions of Alabama.

Governor Ivey emphasized the continued focus of her Administration on strengthening this vital sector, which encompasses more than 4,000 enterprises across the state.

“We’re building for the future — through workforce training programs, infrastructure investment and a pro-growth business climate that attracts world-class companies to Alabama,” said Governor Ivey. “These efforts are paying off in the form of new jobs, rising wages and thriving communities.”

Alabama Department of Commerce Secretary Ellen McNair echoed the governor’s message, noting the strategic importance of manufacturing in the state’s long-term economic development goals.

“From motor vehicles and rockets to aircraft and steel, Alabama manufacturers are producing the goods that move the world,” said Secretary McNair. “This sector fuels innovation and opportunity across our state, and we are deeply committed to supporting its continued success.”

The Alabama Department of Commerce has played a key role in facilitating the state’s manufacturing momentum through initiatives like the Catalyst strategic plan, the Alabama Development Fund and other initiatives— all designed to accelerate job creation, upskill the workforce and open new opportunities in rural and urban areas alike.

Manufactured goods from Alabama are sold across the world, driving exports from the state to exceed $26.8 billion in value during 2024, the second highest annual figure. Motor vehicles are the state’s top export category, and Alabama ranks as the nation’s No. 2 auto-exporting state.

Manufacturing jobs in Alabama also provide for a good living. According to the National Association of Manufacturers, average annual wages in Alabama’s manufacturing sector exceed $85,000.

“Manufacturing remains the backbone of Alabama’s economy, and our industry is powered by the incredible men and women who show up every day to make world-class products,” said Manufacture Alabama President and CEO Jon Bargainer.

“Thanks to Governor Ivey’s leadership and the strength of our workforce, the industry continues to thrive, contributing positively to both urban and rural communities throughout our state,” added Bargainer. “Manufacturers offer some of the most meaningful careers that support Alabama’s families and secure a prosperous future.”

