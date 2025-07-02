InspireMe.Fund: The Fast-Growing Crowdfunding Platform That Gets Results

Fast growing and emerging leader in online crowdfunding for fundraisers.

From Olympic skiers to Paralympic hopefuls, families, and first responders—people across the U.S. and Canada are turning to InspireMe.Fund to fuel their goals.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- InspireMe.Fund: The Fast-Growing Crowdfunding Platform That Gets ResultsFrom Olympic skiers to Paralympic hopefuls , families, and first responders—people across the U.S. and Canada are turning to www.InspireMe.Fund to fuel their goals, fast.In a digital world flooded with big platforms, www.InspireMe.Fund is quickly emerging as a trusted leader in crowdfunding—offering an online fundraising platform that’s fast, transparent, and community-first.Founded by tech entrepreneur Chris Klotz, InspireMe.Fund combines modern technology and social tools with real human support to help people raise money for what matters most—whether it's sport, health, education, or local initiatives. “We built InspireMe.Fund to make crowdfunding more personal, more local, and more empowering,” says Klotz. “When you give people the right platform, their communities show up and we are emerging as a top crowdfunding and fundraising platform for people to use."Real Campaigns. Real Results.• Olympic skier Erik Read raised $39,000 to fund his 2023–24 World Cup season—covering coaching, travel, and competition with help from over 150 supporters. www.inspireme.fund • Kendal Lehari, a top Canadian event rider, raised over $100,000 to support her international competition season: www.inspireme.fund • Kalle Eriksson, a visually impaired skier, and guide Sierra Smith raised $11,000 for adaptive gear and coaching on their road to the 2026 Paralympics.• A Montana firefighter raised $6,200 to replace gear damaged in wildfire response. www.inspireme.fund • A New York family raised $8,000 to cover urgent medical care for their child.Sierra Smith – “InspireMe.fund allowed us to quickly reach our connected community and raise the money we needed to support our dream. It’s a great service and I would recommend it to anyone. We are now gearing up for the 2026 Para Olympics”With the 2026 Winter Olympics approaching, InspireMe.Fund will soon feature new crowdfunding campaigns from elite athletes across North America.Why People Are Choosing InspireMe.Fund• No Platform Cut – InspireMe.Fund is powered by optional donor tips, allowing 100% of each donation (minus payment processing fees) to go directly to the campaign organizer.• Localized Crowdfunding Hubs – Campaigns also appear on subdomains like nyc.inspireme.fund and texas.inspireme.fund, increasing visibility in local communities and beyond.• Real Human Review – Every campaign is reviewed by a person, not a bot—building trust with donors.• Built-in Sharing Social Tools – Social tools help campaigners spread their message quickly and effectively across social media.• Quick, Easy Setup – Campaigns go live in minutes with a mobile-friendly design.• USD & CAD Processing – Donations are handled securely in local currency and deposited within days.Launch or Support a Crowdfunding Campaign TodayWhether you’re raising funds for sport, medical expenses, education, or personal hardship, InspireMe.Fund offers the tools, transparency, and support to help your story succeed.“At www.InspireMe.Fund , we’re not just about raising dollars—we’re about raising hope.”👉 Start or support a campaign today at www.inspireme.fund 💡 Because every dream deserves a village.Media Contact:Chris KlotzFounder, InspireMe.Fund📞 613-791-2676📧 inquiries [at] inspireme [dot] fundHeadquarters: New York City, USA & Ottawa, Canada

InspireMe.Fund video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.