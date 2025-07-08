Seapines AI Announces Release of CaptionEdge, a New iOS App for On-Device AI Photo and Video Captioning

Seapines AI company logo CaptionEdge logo

Private, On-Device AI Captions for Photos and Videos — No Cloud Required

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seapines AI today announced the official release of CaptionEdge , a new iOS application that uses on-device artificial intelligence to generate private, intelligent captions for photos and videos. Developed with privacy and performance in mind, CaptionEdge processes all data locally, ensuring that no content is uploaded to external servers or the cloud.CaptionEdge leverages advanced vision-language AI to provide instant, context-aware captions across media stored in the Photos app, local storage, or iCloud folders. The application supports a wide range of use cases, including improved photo search, better organization, and enhanced storytelling.“CaptionEdge empowers users to rediscover and organize their memories through intelligent, private captions — without compromising personal data,” said Jimmy Lo, founder of Seapines AI.Key Features of CaptionEdge:Smart Captions: Automatically generates meaningful captions for photos and videos using advanced vision-language models.On-Device Security: All processing is performed locally on the device with no cloud access or internet connection required.Seamless Media Integration: Compatible with the Photos library, iCloud folders, and local file storage.Contextual Organization: Enhances media management with AI-generated descriptions that improve search and album creation.Multi-Language Support: Offers support for 13 languages, including English, French, Spanish, Chinese (Simplified and Traditional), Hindi, Arabic, Japanese, German, Korean, Punjabi, Urdu, and Russian.Fast Performance: Captions are generated in seconds, even without internet connectivity.CaptionEdge is available worldwide on the Apple App Store and requires iOS 17 or later. A monthly subscription is priced at USD $0.99, with the first month available as a free trial.“Privacy shouldn't be a premium feature. CaptionEdge brings powerful AI directly to the device at an accessible price,” added Lo.Product Page: https://apple.co/401LFbb Official Website: https://seapinesai.com/index.html#photo-captioning About Seapines AISeapines AI is a Canada-based software company specializing in fast, secure, and private AI tools for everyday use. The company’s work focuses on deploying advanced artificial intelligence models directly on consumer devices, beginning with vision-language technology in CaptionEdge.

