National Security Capital Advisors Serves as Exclusive Financial Advisor in the Sale of Riverstone Enterprise Solutions

Riverstone Enterprise Solutions acquired by PD Systems in June 2025, with National Security Capital Advisors as the exclusive financial advisor.

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- National Security Capital Advisors LLC (“NSCA”) is pleased to announce that it has acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Riverstone Enterprise Solutions, LLC (“RES”) in its recent sale to PD Systems, LLC ("PDS").RES provides deep subject matter expertise in Customized Enterprise Software Development, Systems Architecture Design, and Digital Signals Algorithm Development to the Intelligence Community. Significantly, RES provides support to the development of United States and Allied weapons, air, and space systems, and military operations across the globe.“Partnering with PDS is an exciting opportunity for Riverstone to expand its reach and amplify the impact of its innovative solutions,” commented Troy Hamsher, CEO, Riverstone Enterprise Solutions, LLC.A.J. Johnson, Managing Partner of Georgetown Capital and CEO of PD Systems, added, "In a dynamic and changing market, this acquisition marks a pivotal moment for PD Systems. By bringing together Riverstone's cutting-edge technical expertise and our extensive operational scale, we are creating a force that is not only more competitive, but also deeply committed to our customers' success. Our aligned values and exceptional teams will drive unparalleled innovation and service in the defense and intelligence landscapes."About National Security Capital AdvisorsNSCA is a specialized merchant bank focused exclusively on working with companies that serve the National Security and Cybersecurity markets. NSCA’s approach is unique in the government contracting investment banking market; we combine deep expertise in the National Security and Cybersecurity markets, a team of investment bankers that has completed over 200 successful transactions, and a 200-member advisory network of former senior National Security government officials and corporate executives that provides us with unmatched market intelligence and access to potential buyers.###

