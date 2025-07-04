Ceva Animal Health Unveils New Global Headquarters: A Strategic Step Forward for Future Growth.

Ceva Headquarter Libourne

Ceva Animal Health (Ceva), the world’s fifth-largest animal health company, officially inaugurates its new global headquarters in Libourne, France.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ceva Animal Health (Ceva), the world’s fifth-largest animal health company, officially inaugurates its new global headquarters in Libourne, France. This unique circular building serves as a global showcase for the company, embodying Ceva’s sustainability and business ambitions, as well as its commitment to its people.

A new international flagship

Envisioned as early as 2020 to support the company’s continued growth, this new global headquarters marks a major milestone in the development of one of the world's leading animal health companies.

The new headquarters reflect Ceva's robust market position and ambitious goals, such as leading in poultry vaccines and developing treatments for emerging diseases. Following its recent refinancing announcements, the company is focused on growth and innovation to combat animal diseases. Ceva's European presence includes 10 R&D centers and 13 production sites, featuring advanced vaccine facilities in the UK, Germany, and France.

The new headquarters hosts 450 employees across 11,000 m² and four floors, bringing together the group’s main strategic functions all working towards a shared ambition.

Ceva now operates in 47 countries and employs more than 7,000 people worldwide.

A Commitment to Sustainability and Employee-Centric Design

This project, part of Ceva’s #OnePlanet initiative, underscores the company's commitment to biodiversity and environmental balance. Designed to reflect Ceva’s logo, the building features a tree-like form with a 1,300 m² green roof, integrating seamlessly into the landscape as a biodiversity haven. Beyond its local economic impact, the project was also designed as an environmental lever, favoring short supply chains, low-carbon materials, and sustainable construction practices.

The soon to be BREEAM (Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method) “Very Good” certified, a leading sustainability assessment and certification scheme for buildings and infrastructure site, stands out for its full energy autonomy, powered by geothermal systems and 4,500 m² of solar panels installed over the car park, meeting all its electricity needs.

Ceva's new HQ is more than a building; it's a corporate project embodying the #OneCeva spirit. Designed collaboratively with employees through co-design workshops, it addresses needs and rethinks usage to create an environment aligned with expectations. Emphasizing accessibility, the HQ features step-free access, pedestrian walkways, and bicycle parking to enhance mobility and comfort for all.



On the occasion of the inauguration, Dr Marc Prikazsky, Chairman and CEO of Ceva, stated: “The opening of our new global headquarters marks a pivotal moment in Ceva's journey as a leader in animal health. This state-of-the-art facility unites key strategic functions, reinforcing our strong European and worldwide market position. It embodies our core beliefs and commitment to innovation, driving us towards a more connected and sustainable future in animal health.”



About Ceva Animal Health

Ceva Animal Health (Ceva) is the 5th global animal health company, led by experienced veterinarians, whose mission is to provide innovative health solutions for all animals to ensure the highest level of care and well-being. Our portfolio includes preventive medicine such as vaccines and animal welfare products, pharmaceutical solutions for farm and companion animals, as well as equipment and services to provide the best experience for our customers.

With more than 7,000 employees located in 47 countries, Ceva strives daily to bring to life its vision as a One Health company: “Together, beyond animal health”.

2024 turnover: €1.77 billion

