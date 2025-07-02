Consumer Protection: Yost Takes Legal Action in Three ‘Failure to Deliver’ Cases

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — In separate cases, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost this week sued three businesses in three counties accused of ripping off consumers.

“Consumer protection lawsuits not only allow my office to recoup money for hard-working consumers,” Yost said,” but also send a clear message to shady businesses that deceptive practices are a no-go in Ohio.”

A summary of the lawsuits:

In Franklin County Common Pleas Court , AG’s Yost alleges that Sunbury-based Marioth Custom Construction and its owner, Shawn Marioth, consistently delayed remolding services for five consumers who had paid the home-improvement company a combined $44,588.

, AG’s Yost alleges that Sunbury-based Marioth Custom Construction and its owner, Shawn Marioth, consistently delayed remolding services for five consumers who had paid the home-improvement company a combined $44,588. In Hamilton County Common Pleas Court , Cincinnati-based Weapon X Motorsports and its owner, Benjamin Herndon, are accused of failing to fulfill orders for car parts and other items for nine customers, who reported losses totaling $12,845.71.

, Cincinnati-based Weapon X Motorsports and its owner, Benjamin Herndon, are accused of failing to fulfill orders for car parts and other items for nine customers, who reported losses totaling $12,845.71. In Montgomery County Common Pleas Court, New Jersey-based TS Relief Group and TS Holding Unlimited claim to offer relief from common timeshare scams yet are accused of using similar high-pressure tactics and misrepresentations. Yost’s lawsuit states that, during in-person meetings with consumers, TS sales representatives misrepresented the effectiveness and timing of the companies’ services, then failed to deliver the services or respond to follow-up inquiries. Seven consumers reported losing a combined $68,239.

In all three cases, the Attorney General’s Office is seeking restitution for those affected by the dishonest tactics as well as civil penalties and injunctive relief.

Consumers who believe they have been taken advantage of should file a complaint with the Attorney General’s Office at www.OhioAttorneyGeneral.gov or by calling 800-282-0515.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Dominic Binkley: 614-728-4127

-30-