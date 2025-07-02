‘Summer Saturday’ LIRR & Metro-North Discounts Return

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the return of Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North Railroad “Summer Saturday” discount programs that enable monthly ticket holders to travel anywhere the railroads go and bring friends or family for just $1 each.

“This is all about putting more money in New Yorkers’ pockets,” Governor Hochul said. “Whether it’s Long Island Beaches, Broadway shows and baseball games in the city, or hiking in the Hudson Valley, taking the train is the best way to get around. And by allowing monthly pass holders to bring friends and family along for just a dollar, we’re making it easier and more affordable for New Yorkers to ride the rails this summer.”

The Summer Saturday discount program returns as customers of the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) and Metro-North Railroad are enjoying sky high on-time performance.

On Saturdays from July 5 through Aug. 30, both railroads will honor all monthly tickets for travel to and from all stations within the LIRR or Metro-North Railroad regardless of what stations are printed on the ticket. Monthly ticket holders traveling Saturdays will also be able to bring up to two additional travelers for only $1 per person each way. Promotional $1 tickets can be purchased via the TrainTime app under Family Fares or on board without incurring an extra charge.

MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said, “If the best service in LIRR and Metro-North history wasn’t enough incentive to ride, these discounts should seal the deal. We’ve made it a priority to get creative on fares and give customers the best bang for their buck — no matter where they want to go, from Montauk to Manitou.”

Long Island Rail Road President Robert Free said, “Summer is time for outdoor fun with family and friends and the LIRR is ready to take you to everything that Long Island has to offer this summer at a great price. Summer Saturdays are an inexpensive way to access the fastest and most convenient way to travel between the City and Long Island. Skip the traffic and ride the rails to your favorite Long Island destinations.”

Metro-North Railroad President Justin Vonashek said, “Metro-North is the best way to enjoy everything that the Hudson Valley has to offer and summer Saturdays are an affordable option for everyone to travel through the Hudson Valley and Connecticut. Bring the whole family on your next Metro-North trip this summer to see and do everything the region has to offer!”

There will be no cross-honoring of these discounted tickets between the railroads, meaning LIRR customers cannot use their monthly tickets to travel on Metro-North, and vice versa. Three Montauk Branch LIRR trains and one Ronkonkoma train and its Greenport connection are exempt from the program: the 7:13 a.m., 8:14 a.m. and 10:29 a.m. trains from Jamaica to Montauk, the 7:47 a.m. train from Penn Station to Ronkonkoma and its connection, the 9:14 a.m. train from Ronkonkoma to Greenport.