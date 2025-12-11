Promising People Partners with Orange Marketing Group to Accelerate National Rollout of VR Learning Technology

The collaboration aims to broaden nationwide access to immersive VR training tools.

WARSAW, IN, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Promising People, a leader in virtual reality-based training and education technology, has partnered with Orange Marketing Group (OMG) to expand its cutting-edge solutions across higher education, workforce development, and rehabilitation markets nationwide. The collaboration unites Promising People’s groundbreaking VR platform with OMG’s expertise in go-to-market strategy, digital campaigns, and brand storytelling.

Promising People’s immersive technology uses VR to enhance learning outcomes, reduce training costs, and provide real-world skill development in safe, scalable environments. With growing adoption among colleges, universities, and workforce programs, the company selected OMG to lead its next phase of national growth and brand expansion.

“We were searching for a partner who could not only tell our story, but truly understand the innovation behind it,” said Dr. John Evans, Co-Founder of Promising People. “Orange Marketing Group’s creativity, strategy, and ability to drive measurable results made them the clear choice. We’re excited about how this partnership will amplify our mission and help more institutions benefit from our technology.”

OMG’s integrated marketing approach will include a mix of brand positioning, campaign strategy, digital advertising, lead generation, and content development—helping Promising People connect with education and workforce leaders looking for transformative learning tools.

“Promising People represents the future of experiential education,” said David Phelps, CEO of Orange Marketing Group. “Their VR technology changes the way people learn, train, and prepare for meaningful careers. We’re honored to help bring their story to the national stage and support their mission of empowering individuals through innovation.”

The partnership marks a pivotal step in both companies’ growth trajectories, blending Promising People’s pioneering technology with OMG’s data-driven marketing expertise to shape the future of digital learning and workforce development.

About Promising People

Promising People develops and delivers immersive virtual reality training platforms designed to improve retention, engagement, and outcomes across education, workforce, and rehabilitation environments. Headquartered in Florida, the company partners with institutions nationwide to integrate accessible, effective, and scalable VR solutions that prepare individuals for success in the real world.

https://promisingpeople.com

About Orange Marketing Group

Orange Marketing Group (OMG) is a strategic marketing and growth partner that blends bold creative, data-driven execution, and advanced AI-enabled tools to help organizations scale with confidence. We build integrated marketing ecosystems—content, digital, automation, analytics, and revenue enablement—that drive measurable outcomes across sectors including MedTech, GRC, manufacturing, agribusiness, education, and nonprofit development.

Our team pairs innovative strategy with real operational rigor, working alongside leadership teams to clarify their message, accelerate growth, and tell meaningful stories that move people to action.

https://orangemktgroup.com



