Minister Parks Tau on appointment of Kaamil Alli as ministerial spokesperson

The Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Mr Parks Tau wishes to advise the media of the appointment of Mr Kaamil Alli as the new ministerial spokesperson.

Mr Alli has commenced with duties in this new role on 1 July 2025.

“Mr Alli brings a youthful dynamic to the position, having led organisations like the Wits SRC as its Secretary-General and the MSA Union as its President. Mr Alli has a strong academic background having completed an LLb at Wits University with his elective studies covering Competition Law, Environmental Law and International Trade Law.

Mr Alli completed his legal training at the Office of the State Attorney, showing his commitment to public service. I am confident that he will enrich our relationship with the media, enabling us to strengthen all our efforts in keeping our stakeholders and the South African public informed of all our work,” says Minister Tau.

He will be available on the contact details below:

Cell: 082 520 6813

WhatsApp: 082 520 6813

E-mail: KAlli@thedtic.gov.za

Enquiries:

Bongani Lukhele

Director: Media Relations

Tel: 012 394 1643

Cell: 079 5083 457

WhatsApp: 074 2998 512

E-mail: BLukhele@thedtic.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates