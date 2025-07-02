Couples Therapist Colette Jane Fehr Earns TED Spotlight After TEDx Success

Colette Jane Fehr Delivers her TEDx Talk

From technical chaos to heartfelt clarity, Fehr’s talk offers an actionable road map to help couples heal disconnection in relationships

This is one of the greatest honors of my life. I never dreamed of having a chance at the TED platform with their celebrity speakers and esteemed experts. ” — Colette Jane Fehr

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- It is a privilege typically reserved for celebrities, public figures and other influential leaders, and the chances for success are slim with only about 40 of 56,000 getting through each year. But an Orlando-based couples therapist is one of the lucky few whose TEDx talk will be featured by TED this summer. Colette Jane Fehr , whose recent TEDx talk “Secrets of a Couples Therapist: How to Find What’s Missing in Your Relationship Before It’s Too Late,” has been selected as an editor’s pick by TED and prominently distributed to their 42 million subscribers. You can view the TED talk at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8tSUOB2yEd0 “This is one of the greatest honors of my life,” Fehr said. “I spent months writing and practicing my speech, and never dreamed of having a chance at the TED platform with their celebrity speakers and esteemed experts. I am truly honored.”Delivered live at TEDxUSFSM (University of South Florida, Sarasota-Manatee) on April 4, 2025, the talk was anything but smooth. First it was a malfunctioning microphone, and the audience couldn’t hear her. Then a technical failure caused her PowerPoint slides to malfunction, derailing the visual component of her carefully prepared presentation.“I was thrown for a loop because after all the preparation, I never expected anything to go wrong,” she said. “But I knew my speech inside and out, took a deep breath and thought to myself, ‘The show must go on.’ I help my clients navigate emotional chaos, so I practiced what I preach and embraced vulnerability, spoke from the heart and adapted in real-time.”Now set for official TED release on July 1, 2025, Fehr’s talk delves into the often invisible yet devastating issue of emotional disconnection in relationships. With a blend of humor, lived experience and therapeutic insight, she exposes how conflict avoidance leads to self-abandonment and why open communication is the missing key to deeper intimacy. She introduces her “ABCs of Effective Communication,” Acting in the face of fear, Being vulnerable, and Communicating assertively, offering viewers a practical roadmap for stronger, healthier relationships.“My TEDx Talk got off to a rocky start but thankfully ended well,” Fehr said. “What kept me going that evening was thinking of all the couples who could benefit from what I had to say. If we can save just a few marriages from the ugly realities of divorce, it was all worth it.”Fehr is a licensed psychotherapist, podcast host of Insights from the Couch, and the upcoming author of The Cost of Quiet, slated for release by Penguin Random House in February 2026.To watch the Ted Talk and learn more about Colette Jane Fehr, visit: www.colettejanefehr.com/tedx-talk

Colette Jane Fehr TEDx Talk

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.