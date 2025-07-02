North West Legislature conducts public hearings on Division of Revenue Bill and North West Appropriation Bill, 3 Jul

On Thursday, 3 July 2025, the North West Provincial Legislature Portfolio Committee on Premier and Finance chaired by Hon. Nathan Oliphant, will be conducting public hearings on the Division of Revenue Bill [B15 – 2025] and North West Appropriation Bill 2025 at Gopane Community Hall in Gopane, Ramotshere Moiloa Local Municipality; Matlosana Municipal Auditorium in Klerksdorp, Matlosana Local Municipality; Ipelegeng Multipurpose Hall in Schweizer Reneke, Mamusa Local Municipality; and Cyferskuil Community Hall, Cyferskuil, Moretele Local Municipality at 10h00.

Division of Revenue Bill [B15 – 2025]

The bill aims to provide for the equitable division of revenue raised nationally among the national, provincial and local spheres of government for the 2025/26 financial year; the determination of each province’s equitable share; allocations to provinces, local government and municipalities from national government’s equitable share; the responsibilities of all three spheres of government pursuant to such division and allocations; and to provide for matters connected therewith.

North West Appropriation Bill, 2025

The bill aims to effect the appropriation of money from the Provincial Revenue Fund for the requirements of the Province in respect of the 2025/26 financial year, and to provide for matters incidental thereto.

Relevant stakeholders have been invited to attend the public hearings.

The public hearings will be streamed live on the North West Provincial Legislature Facebook page.

Members of the media are invited to attend the public hearings and can contact Namhla Luhabe on 079 527 0628 for further information.

Enquiries:

Namhla Luhabe

Cell: 079 527 0628

