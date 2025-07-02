Pi Imaging wins the Innovation Award 2025 at Laser World of Photonics

Pi Imaging has won the Innovation Award 2025 at Laser World of Photonics in Munich for its groundbreaking SPAD Alpha camera

A new imaging mode that allows us not only to measure what the world looks like, but to measure time itself, and to resolve down to a single photon capture level.” — Dr. Chris Yates

LAUSANNE, VAUD, SWITZERLAND, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pi Imaging Technology is proud to announce that its SPAD Alpha camera has won the prestigious Innovation Award at this year’s Laser World of Photonics in Munich. Selected as the top entry in its category from over 70 submissions, SPAD Alpha was recognized for pioneering new imaging capabilities that merge ultra-fast acquisition speed with single-photon sensitivity.SPAD Alpha is the result of years of research and engineering, culminating in a breakthrough innovation in imaging technology. SPAD Alpha supports full-resolution photon counting at up to 73,000 frames per second, with a tunable resolution mode that pushes acquisition rates beyond 1 million fps, six-nanosecond gating, and 17-picosecond shift resolution. SPAD Alpha is enabling new frontiers in low-light, time-resolved, and 3D imaging applications.Dr. Chris Yates, Partner at Vision Ventures and member of the jury, lauded Pi Imaging Technology's innovation. He stated that it is "opening up many new applications across industries such as life sciences, industry, and quantum technology." He further praised their development of "a new imaging mode that allows us not only to measure what the world looks like, but to measure time itself, and to resolve down to a single photon capture level."The award ceremony marked the return of the Innovation Award for its fourth edition. From an initial pool of over 70 entrants, 20 finalists were shortlisted across seven technical categories. The winners were revealed during a highly anticipated presentation at the close of day one at the world's leading photonics trade fair.“We’re incredibly honored to receive this award for SPAD Alpha,” said Dr. Michel Antolovic, CEO of Pi Imaging Technology in a statement. “Laser World of Photonics is more than a showcase; it’s where the future of imaging and sensor technology is being shaped. We’re proud to see SPAD technology writing its next chapter in imaging history.”The SPAD Alpha builds on Pi Imaging’s pioneering history of innovation. Following the 2021 launch of SPAD 512 , the world's first commercial SPAD camera, SPAD Alpha brings megapixel resolution and groundbreaking speed to the next generation of imaging systems. “I am proud of our team for this accomplishment,” said Michel Antolovic. “It coheres with our DNA of short innovation cycles.”As the photonics industry accelerates toward faster, more sensitive, and more intelligent imaging systems, Pi Imaging Technology stands at the forefront, offering cutting-edge solutions. We are ready to help companies achieve their imaging goals with our advanced SPAD technologies.About Pi Imaging Technology:Pi Imaging Technology is a leading innovator in the field of optical imaging, revolutionizing light detection through our SPAD technology. Our cutting-edge solutions offer unparalleled sensitivity and minimal noise, setting new industry standards. Founded on over two decades of research at TU Delft (Netherlands) and EPFL (Switzerland), we empower partners to introduce innovative products, enabling advancements in life sciences, quantum information, and beyond. With a focus on innovation and excellence, we continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in optical imaging, serving research and industrial communities worldwide.For more information visit https://piimaging.com Contact Information:For media inquiries or further information about the white paper, please contact:Pi Imaging Technologyinfo@piimaging.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.