Medical Spa Market Set for Explosive Growth: $29.5 Billion by 2030 Driven by Surging Aesthetic, Medical Demand (9% CAGR)

Medical Spa Market, 2033

A medical spa offers a variety of skin care treatments, including dermal fillers, Botox injections, Juvederm, anti-wrinkle, fine line treatments, acne therapy.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research recently said A medical spa, also known as a medspa, is a facility that combines traditional spa services with medical procedures to provide a comprehensive range of cosmetic and aesthetic treatments. Medical spas are overseen by licensed medical professionals and offer a variety of services that are designed to enhance a person's appearance, improve their well-being, and treat medical conditions. The global medical spa market size was valued at $12,438 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $29,542.33 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9% from 2021 to 2030.► Don't Miss Out “Download Your Exclusive Sample PDF Report” Now:𝗖𝗢𝗩𝗜𝗗-𝟭𝟵 𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 (𝗣𝗿𝗲 & 𝗣𝗼𝘀𝘁) -• The outbreak of the pandemic led to the closure of most of the medical spa facilities across the world, especially during the initial phase of the pandemic, which impacted the global medical spa market negatively.• However, the market is projected to get back on track soon.The services offered at medical spas vary depending on the facility and the expertise of the medical professionals involved. Some common services offered at medical spas include:1. Laser treatments: Medical spas often use lasers for hair removal, skin resurfacing, and other cosmetic procedures.2. Injectables: Medical spas may offer treatments such as Botox, dermal fillers, and other injectable treatments to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.3. Chemical peels: Medical spas may offer chemical peels to treat skin conditions such as acne, hyperpigmentation, and uneven skin texture.4. Microdermabrasion: This procedure uses tiny crystals or a diamond-tipped wand to exfoliate and remove the outer layer of dead skin cells, promoting smoother and more youthful-looking skin.5. Body contouring: Medical spas may offer treatments such as liposuction, CoolSculpting, and other procedures to sculpt and shape the body.In addition to these services, many medical spas also offer traditional spa services such as massage, facials, and body treatments. The goal of a medical spa is to provide a relaxing and luxurious spa experience while also offering the latest medical treatments to help clients achieve their desired aesthetic goals.★ Procure Complete Report [ 220 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures ] @𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗔𝗿𝗲 -• Canyon Ranch• Chiva Som• Clinique La Prairie• Allure Medspa• Westchase Medspa• Biovital Medspa• Cocoon Medical Spa• Hyatt Corporation• True Skin Care Center• Vilalara Longevity Thalassa & Medical SpaBy region, North America held the highest share in 2020, generating more than two-fifths of the global medical spa market. Rise in consumer awareness for looks, rapid adoption of advanced technologies, and huge presence of key players across North America drive the market growth. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is anticipated to cite the fastest CAGR of 10.7% throughout the forecast period. This is due to rise in disposable income and wide number of facilities offering medical spa services.𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆 -• By service, facial treatments segment was the highest contributor to the medical spa market in 2020.• Region wise, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2020, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.👉 For Purchase Inquiry of Report:𝗚𝗲𝗼𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗽𝗵𝗶𝗰 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 -The Medical Spa Market report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.• North America (USA and Canada)• Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)• Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)𝗙𝗿𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗹𝘆 𝗔𝘀𝗸𝗲𝗱 𝗤𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀?Q1. What is a Medical Spa (Med Spa)?Q2. What is the difference between a Medical Spa and a Day Spa?Q3. What treatments do Medical Spas offer?Q4. Are Medical Spa treatments safe?Q5. How much do Medical Spa treatments cost?Q6. What is the total market value of medical spa market report?𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗨𝘀 -Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. 