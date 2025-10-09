QR Codes Payment Market Predicted to reach $35.07 Bn with Companies Offerings By End-User Segments 2030

NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global QR code payment market size was valued at $8.07 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $35.07 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.1% from 2021 to 2030.Get a Sample Copy of this Report : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A13075 Rapid increase in need of secured & hassle-free transaction services and adoption of QR code payments among merchants drive the growth of the global QR code payment market. With increased usage in the automotive industry for production, tracking, and shipping, QR codes expanded beyond the automotive industry and are gaining momentum in the payment sectors. As it allows transactions to be touchless, the demand for QR codes payment has emerged as a permanent tech fixture from the beginning of coronavirus pandemic. Restaurants, retailers, and merchants are the largest end user segments that have adopted the QR code payment method in their existing businesses.A massive acceptance and use of QR code payment among merchants and buyers and increase in the use of smartphones along with faster internet connectivity have propelled the growth of the global QR codes payment market. However, rise in data breaches and security issues in QR codes payments affect the growth of the market. Contrarily, developing economies offer opportunities for QR code payment companies to extend their offerings on the ground of rise in middle-class population, rapid urbanization, increase in literacy level, and growth in presence of tech-savvy youth generation. These factors would open up new doors of opportunities.Request Sample Report@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13440 Covid-19 Scenario:With the rapid spread of the Covid-19 across the world, the usage and adoption of a QR code payment system has been increased among consumers worldwide.Sectors across the economy, including government and healthcare organizations, are relying on QR payment as it caters to the contactless-service norms.The use of digital payment systems such as QR can be seen significantly growing among the population below 30 years old.Banks and fintech industries are offering options of QR code payments to speed up their transaction processes and boost digitalized payments. Restaurants and diners are one of the biggest adopters of the QR code payment.The report offers detailed segmentation of the global QR codes payment market based on offering, payment type, transaction channel, end-user, and region.Based on offering, the solution segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, contributing to more than two-thirds of the total share, and is expected to maintain its leading position during the forecast period. On the other hand, the service segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 18.0% from 2021 to 2030.Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13440 Based on payment type, the push payment segment contributed to the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fourths of the global QR codes payment market, and is expected to maintain the dominant position during the forecast period. However, the pull payment segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 18.4% throughout the forecast period.Based on region, Asia Pacific contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding more than one-third of the total share, and is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 18.7% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the QR Codes Payment Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/13440?reqfor=covid Leading players of the global QR codes payment market that are analysed in the research include UnionPay International Co. Key Market SegmentsBy OfferingSolutionStatic QR CodeMerchant-Presented Mode (MPM)Customer-Presented Mode (CPM)Dynamic QR CodeServicesProfessional ServicesManaged ServicesBy Payment TypePush PaymentPull PaymentBy Transaction ChannelFace-to-FaceRemoteBy End UserRestaurantRetail & E-CommerceE-Ticket BookingOthers 