Tech Innovator Richard Holcomb Joins MethodSense as Chief Growth Officer

MORRISVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MethodSense, a regulatory consulting firm and developer of the LuminLogic® compliance management platform, today announced the appointment of Richard Holcomb as its Chief Growth Officer (CGO). A distinguished entrepreneur, investor, and growth strategist in the Research Triangle Park (RTP) region, Holcomb brings more than four decades of experience building and scaling successful technology companies.Holcomb’s addition signals a pivotal moment for MethodSense as it expands the reach and capabilities of its LuminLogic platform to meet the growing complexity of global life sciences regulation. With FDA modernization, accelerating the need for structured, AI-ready, and traceable compliance solutions has never been more urgent.“Richard’s arrival comes at a moment of unprecedented transformation in our industry,” said Rita King, CEO of MethodSense. “He understands how to connect technology with strategy and vision, and his leadership will help us scale LuminLogic and support more innovators who are racing to bring life-saving products to market faster.”As CGO, Holcomb will lead strategic growth initiatives that unite MethodSense’s deep regulatory consulting expertise with the expanding capabilities of LuminLogic, a collaborative, purpose-built compliance platform that supports regulatory submissions, quality systems, training management, risk tracking, and more.Holcomb’s background includes founding or advising more than 25 successful companies, including Q+E Software, HAHT Commerce, and StrikeIron, each achieving strong exits. His experience spans fundraising, international growth, corporate development, and technology leadership, all vital to MethodSense’s next chapter.“We’re entering the AI era of regulatory compliance,” said Holcomb. “Regulators are adopting tools like the FDA’s Elsa system, and legacy submission practices just won’t cut it. Built for the future, LuminLogic is structured, collaborative, and intelligent. It’s the right platform at the right time, and I’m thrilled to help take it to the next level.”The appointment also aligns with MethodSense’s evolved vision: to transform regulatory complexity into a catalyst for innovation and faster patient access. The company’s mission focuses on enabling life science teams to move with clarity and confidence, combining expert guidance, cutting-edge software, and a growing community of partners to accelerate success.“Richard has been an advisor to MethodSense for years, and his insights have helped shape our long-term strategy,” said Russ King, President and Regulatory Strategist at MethodSense. “His move into an operational leadership role reinforces our commitment to scaling responsibly, with both impact and purpose at the core.”About MethodSenseMethodSense is a regulatory and quality consulting firm specializing in the medical device and life sciences industries. With deep expertise in FDA, EU MDR, and global regulatory pathways, MethodSense helps companies achieve compliance, accelerate market entry, and ensure product quality. Its LuminLogiccompliance management platform integrates regulatory processes, quality management, and lifecycle documentation into a seamless solution for achieving regulatory success.

