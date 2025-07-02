Sumsub Upgrades Case Management Solution with AI Assistant for FinCrime Teams

Fragmentation is one of the biggest threats in modern risk management.” — Andrew Novoselsky, Chief Product Officer at Sumsub

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Johannesburg, 2 July 2025- Sumsub , a global verification leader, has announced a major AI-powered update to its Case Management solution —a ready-to-use, cross-functional hub for financial crime investigations designed to streamline fragmented risk operations. Built with direct input from FinCrime teams and Sumsub clients, the new release introduces AI-driven tools and intelligent automation to help investigators act on risk in real time.This launch comes as financial crime teams face increasingly complex threats, particularly across Africa. Recent reports highlight alarming surges in fraud: South Africa’s banking sector saw a 45% jump in digital banking fraud in 2023, with losses up 47%, driven by phishing, ransomware, and banking app scams. In Nigeria, the Nigerian Inter-Bank Settlement System reported a 325% year-over-year increase in Internet banking fraud losses, while Kenya lost $83 million to cybercrime in 2023. According to Visa, 71% of Kenyan consumers have experienced digital fraud—the highest rate in Sub-Saharan Africa.Fraud-as-a-service and AI-driven scams are exacerbating the crisis. Sumsub’s latest data reveals identity fraud rates of 3.2% in Kenya and 2.95% in Nigeria, among the highest in the region, while AI-powered deepfake attacks jumped by 1,200% in South Africa and 700% in Nigeria year-over-year. Interpol’s 2025 assessment notes that cybercrime now accounts for roughly 30% of crimes in West/East Africa, with phishing, ransomware, and business email compromise among the top threats.At the same time, African regulators are intensifying AML/KYC mandates. South Africa and Nigeria were also recently added to Europe’s list of high-risk jurisdictions for money laundering, placing added pressure on banks, fintechs, and mobile money providers to upgrade compliance tools.In this challenging environment, Sumsub’s platform has gained significant traction. Last year, the company launched document-free ID verification in South Africa, Nigeria, and Kenya, enabling clients to securely onboard over 350 million users with 96.5% pass rates. Sumsub is also deepening its regional engagement through strategic partnerships, including becoming a platinum member of Kenya’s Association of Fintechs (AFIK) and collaborating with Nigeria’s Fintech Association (FintechNGR) to help local firms strengthen compliance. These initiatives underscore Sumsub’s commitment to the region and facilitate knowledge-sharing in KYC, AML, and fraud prevention.The new Case Management solution provides a unified workspace for cross-functional teams, centralising identity information, payment histories, risk scores, and internal audit notes in one intelligent interface.One of the key features of this upgrade is Summy, Sumsub’s new AI Assistant, which provides case summaries and action recommendations for risk, compliance, and fraud teams. Summy gives investigators the full context of each case—covering user background, transaction history, behavioral insights, and more—while suggesting smart next steps to accelerate decision-making. Case Management is included as a core feature across Sumsub’s identity verification, anti-fraud, and AML solutions—fully integrated and ready to deploy without complex adoption procedures.Apart from Summy, AI assistant key features include:• Pre-built, customizable workflow templates (“Case Blueprints”) that can be set up and used straight away• Unified access to applicant data, documents, AML flags, and payments—removes silos and accelerates investigations• Custom case views and role-based access control tailors visibility of data and sensitive information, with ability to easily move responsibilities and access around team members• Real-time risk updates ensure every decision reflects the latest user behavior and transaction patterns• Fraud Network Detection uses AI to uncover hidden connections between suspicious users and real–behaviours“Fragmentation is one of the biggest threats in modern risk management,” said Andrew Novoselsky, Chief Product Officer at Sumsub. “With the rise of deepfakes and complex fraud schemes, teams can’t afford to work in silos. That’s why we built a platform that’s not just unified, but smart—where AI like Summy supports every step of the investigation. This is a leap forward in making compliance faster, clearer, and more effective.”Tested extensively by Sumsub’s Quality Control Team, and built on rigorous research into fincrime teams and insights gathered during Customer Advisory Board meetings, this solution addresses the most pressing challenges in case management. It makes investigations faster, more transparent, and easier to manage for fraud and risk professionals—especially critical in high-risk markets like Africa.🔗 To explore the new Case Management solution, visit: https://sumsub.com/case-management/ About SumsubSumsub is a full-cycle verification platform that secures the whole user journey. With Sumsub's customisable KYC, KYB, Transaction Monitoring, and Fraud Prevention solutions, you can orchestrate your verification process, welcome more customers worldwide, meet compliance requirements, reduce costs, and protect your business.Sumsub has over 4,000 clients across the fintech, crypto, transportation, trading, e-commerce, education, and gaming industries, including Bitpanda, Wirex, Avis, Bybit, Vodafone, Duolingo, Kaizen Gaming, and TransferGo.Sumsub has citations in research published by global institutions such as the United Nations and Statista, as well as ongoing consultancy and engagements with INTERPOL.

