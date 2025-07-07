NLMJ Technologies LLC Partners with ELD Mandate to Deliver ELD, HOS, GPS Fleet Tracking & AI Dashcam Solutions

ETA Track Plus - Fleet Management Solutions A comprehensive GPS fleet tracking system eCam Plus - Protect Your Fleet

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NLMJ Technologies LLC, a Dallas-based innovator in fleet management technology, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with ELD Mandate, a nationally recognized provider of FMCSA-compliant electronic logging devices (ELDs) and GPS tracking systems . Together, the companies are launching a cutting-edge, all-in-one fleet telematics solution tailored to meet the growing compliance, safety, and tracking demands of transportation and service businesses across the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.Businesses operating in Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Plano, Irving, Grand Prairie, and surrounding DFW cities now have access to a fully integrated fleet management platform offering:- FMCSA-certified electronic logging devices (ELDs)- Real-time GPS fleet tracking in Dallas/Fort Worth- AI-powered live streaming dashcams with event detection- Driver HOS logbook compliance tools- Smart Trip Reports powered by AI analytics- Mobile app access for iOS and Android devices- Back-office dashboard for log edits, reports, and alerts- Plug-and-play GPS and ECM/OBD-II hardware- 24/7 bilingual (English/Spanish) customer supportAI Fleet Dashcam + Smart HOS Logs for Safer Texas RoadsThe enhanced solution includes AI-powered Smart Trip Reporting and live driver video monitoring, enabling fleet managers to detect unsafe behavior, retrieve road-view evidence in real time, and automate compliance tasks. These tools support driver coaching, reduce liability, and ensure FMCSA HOS regulations are met with minimal manual input.Fleet Tracking and Compliance Services for Every Industry in DFWNLMJ Technologies supports a wide range of businesses throughout North Texas with flexible, scalable fleet solutions ideal for:- Commercial trucking and transportation companies- HVAC, plumbing, and electrical service fleets- Delivery and final-mile logistics providers- Construction and heavy equipment operators- School transportation and municipal agencies"Our expanded platform now includes AI dashcams with live streaming video, smart driver logs, and real-time GPS-backed by local service and support right here in Dallas," said Michele Ferguson, CEO of NLMJ Technologies LLC. "We're committed to helping DFW businesses stay safe, compliant, and connected."Search for Dallas ELD, GPS Tracking & AI Dashcam ServicesIf you're searching for:- Fleet GPS tracking in Dallas- ELD driver logs and HOS solutions in Fort Worth- AI-powered dashcam systems for trucks- Real-time fleet video monitoring in Texas- Fleet compliance services for service and delivery vehicles...NLMJ Technologies is your trusted local provider.Learn More About Our Fleet Management Solutions:- Fleet GPS & Asset Tracking in Dallas TX -> www.ETAtrackplus.com - ELDs and Driver Logbook Compliance Tools -> www.eLogsPlus.com - AI Dashcams with Live Streaming Video -> https://etatrackplus.com/ecam-plus/ - School Bus GPS Tracking & Parent Alerts -> www.TagSchoolBus.com Contact NLMJ Technologies LLC - DFW-Based Fleet Technology Provider- Serving Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and Nationwide Clients- Phone: (877) 843-4770 x1- Email: info@elogplus.net- Website: www.ETAtrackplus.com About NLMJ Technologies LLCBased in Dallas, Texas, NLMJ Technologies LLC delivers advanced telematics, including real-time GPS tracking, electronic driver logs, AI-powered dashcams, and school transportation safety tools. The company supports commercial fleets and public agencies in all 50 states, offering reliable, affordable, and innovative fleet technology.About ELD MandateELD Mandate is a trusted national supplier of FMCSA-registered ELD devices and fleet GPS systems. Their technology empowers fleet operators with real-time visibility, accurate HOS compliance, and the latest in AI safety solutions.

