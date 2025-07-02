Macxvideo AI V3.5 Debuts: Unleashing Brand-New AI Noise Suppression and Crystal-Clear 4K/60fps Screen Recording

AI Audio Suppression

Digiarty has officially launched Macxvideo AI V3.5, which brings powerful new features—including AI-powered noise suppression and 4K/60fps screen recording.

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digiarty Software, a leading innovator in AI-powered multimedia solutions, today announced the release of Macxvideo AI V3.5, marking the first major update since its groundbreaking May 2025 launch. Building on the success of its initial release, this update introduces transformative AI Audio Suppression for pristine audio clarity, advanced 4K 60fps screen recording capabilities, and key performance enhancements, positioning Macxvideo AI as an all-in-one powerhouse for creators, educators, and professionals.

In today’s digital-first world, users increasingly demand studio-quality audio and smooth, high-resolution screen captures — capabilities previously out of reach for many without complex tools or high-end systems. Version 3.5 directly addresses the long-standing pain points in content production —strategically front-loaded with its two most impactful upgrades — AI Noise Suppression and 4K 60fps screen recording. This approach not only highlights the agility and responsiveness of Macxvideo AI to market demands and user needs but also sets high expectations for the product's future trajectory. Below are the new features and key enhancements.

Key Upgrades in Version 3.5 Include:

1. Introducing AI-Powered Noise Suppression (New):

Macxvideo AI V3.5 takes a major leap forward in audio quality with the introduction of AI Noise Suppression, a brand new feature powered by a real-time deep learning architecture. Unlike traditional noise gates dependent on static frequency filters, the system’s neural network models—trained on over millions of audio samples—analyze real-time waveforms to eliminate distractions, from the persistent hums and hisses to keyboard clicks and ambient chatter. It is a game-changer for creators and professionals alike-delivering studio-grade clarity for podcasts, gameplay, online lectures, meetings, and more.

2. Professional 4K/60fps Screen Recording (Improved):

Macxvideo AI V3.5 significantly elevates its screen recording capabilities, building upon its robust foundation that already allows users to capture screen, webcam, audio, and even create picture-in-picture videos for diverse scenarios like professional tutorials, immersive gameplay, and seamless online meetings. The new update now introduces robust support for crystal-clear 4K (3840x2160) resolution screen recording, ensuring every pixel is captured with stunning clarity. Complementing this high-resolution capture, the software now supports screen recording at up to 60 frames per second (fps). This makes it perfect for fast-paced content such as gaming walkthroughs, software demos, or action-packed tutorials.

3. Other Enhancements in Macxvideo AI V3.5:

• Optimized facial restoration algorithm: The facial restoration algorithm has been further optimized, leading to even more natural and accurate enhancements for faces in low-res or old images.

• Fixed memory leak issue: Resolved a memory leak issue found in the video editing toolbox effects. This critical fix dramatically improves the software's stability and performance, especially during extended editing sessions.

• Enabled ARM64 of Python: Macxvideo AI now fully supports the ARM64 version of Python. This enhancement provides superior compatibility and optimized performance specifically for users operating on modern Apple Silicon Macs. By natively leveraging the power of M-series chips, the app delivers faster AI processing and improved overall responsiveness.

Building on a Strong Foundation- A Comprehensive Media Suite

This 3.5 release expands the capabilities introduced in May’s groundbreaking launch, which established Macxvideo AI as a full-featured, AI-powered, and hardware-accelerated toolkit for video and audio processing on macOS. Key features include:

• AI Video Enhancer – Elevate old and low-quality video, remove noise, blur, and compression artifacts, restore clarity, and generate realistic details using advanced AI.

• AI Image Enhancer – Upscale blurry photos and AI-generated images to 4K/8K/10K, enhance sharpness, restore facial features, and colorize black-and-white images.

• Versatile Video Converter – Support 420+ audio and video formats for effortless media conversion across devices and platforms.

• High-Efficiency Compressor – Reduces file sizes by up to 90% while preserving visual quality, ideal for storage, uploading, and sharing.

• Built-in Video Editor – Offer precise tools for cutting, trimming, merging, splitting, rotating, applying visual effects, and more.

These core features make Macxvideo AI an all-in-one creative solution tailored to the needs of modern Mac users.

“V3.5 marks a major milestone in our journey,” said Jack Han, CEO of Digiarty Software. “It builds on our strong foundation of AI-powered enhancement with targeted upgrades that solve real problems — from eliminating background noise to delivering smooth 4K screen captures — all while staying fast, smart, and Mac-native.”

Pricing and Availability

Macxvideo AI V3.5 is available now for download on the official website https://www.macxdvd.com/macxvideo-ai/?ttref=2507-wbd-mxv-bl-enpr. Despite the major upgrade, pricing remains unchanged: $25.95/year, or $45.95 for the lifetime plan which includes lifetime free updates and access to the latest AI features. Purchase options are available at: https://www.macxdvd.com/macxvideo-ai/buy.htm?ttref=2507-wbd-mxv-bl-enpr

About MacXDVD

Founded in 2010, MacXDVD Software is a leading provider of multimedia software. With a focus on innovation and user satisfaction, MacXDVD has developed a comprehensive suite of high-quality tools for DVD ripping, video enhancing, conversion, media management, and more—designed specifically for the macOS platform.

About Digiarty Software

Digiarty Software, the developer of MacXDVD, WinXDVD, VideoProc, and Aiarty, is a leading provider of multimedia software solutions for over 19 years. Renowned for their unwavering commitment to quality, performance, and customer satisfaction, Digiarty boasts a diverse software suite encompassing DVD backup, iPhone management, video transcoding, editing, and more. The comprehensive offering has garnered over 256 million software installations across 180 countries. To get more info about the company, please visit its official web page: https://www.macxdvd.com/.



