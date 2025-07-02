CADMAP Limited Delivers Precision 3D Surveying for Bespoke Client Projects across London

Cadmap Limited - London Cadmap Services Information

"UK Surveying Experts Deliver Bespoke 3D Laser Scanning, Measured Building Surveys, and Topographical Mapping for Complex Redevelopment Project"

"Every project we take on is unique, and this one demanded the highest levels of precision," said a spokesperson for CADMAP Limited.

LONDON, SURREY AND SUSSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Industry-leading surveying company CADMAP Limited has successfully completed a comprehensive surveying package for a bespoke client project, combining cutting-edge 3D laser scanning, measured building surveys, floor plans, elevations, and a topographical survey — all executed to the highest standards of accuracy, detail, and client satisfaction.📞 Call: 01483 429385📧 Email: info@cadmap.co.uk🌐 Visit: www.cadmap.co.uk A Complete Multi-Survey Package Tailored to the Client’s NeedsAt CADMAP Limited, we’re known for our ability to deliver precision data for architects, developers, engineers, and property professionals. Our latest project showcased this ability with full scope, tackling a challenging property survey using a combination of advanced surveying technologies.This bespoke project involved a historic property undergoing significant renovation and redevelopment. Our client required an accurate, fully detailed understanding of both the external and internal features of the site — including all elevations, internal floor plans, roof structure, and surrounding landscape.CADMAP was commissioned to provide: https://www.cadmap.co.uk/ 3D Laser ScanningMeasured Building SurveysDetailed Floor Plans and ElevationsRoof PlansTopographical SurveyingAdvanced Technology: 3D Laser Scanning & Total StationsTo capture the level of detail required for this project, our experienced surveying team deployed a combination of:High-resolution 3D laser scanners, andPrecision robotic total stationsThe 3D laser scanners allowed us to capture millions of data points (point cloud data) from every angle of the property, enabling us to model even the most intricate architectural features and structural nuances.Meanwhile, our total stations were used to cross-reference, control, and verify the data – ensuring sub-centimetre accuracy across all measurements.This hybrid method gave us the ability to map internal spaces, external elevations, and surrounding terrain seamlessly, while remaining non-intrusive – an essential factor for working on sensitive or occupied properties.Deliverables: Floor Plans, Elevations, Roof & Topographical SurveyOur client requested a suite of deliverables that would support both architectural redesign and planning submission.We provided:✅ Measured Floor Plans https://www.cadmap.co.uk/surveying/measured-building-surveys Including walls, doors, windows, staircases, sanitaryware, and fixturesFloor levels and heights were carefully recorded and referenced✅ External ElevationsFull architectural detail from eaves to foundationClean, readable line work exported in CAD and PDF formats✅ Roof PlanIncluding slope directions, ridges, valleys, chimneys and gutter linesAccurate to support future solar panel installation or refurbishment✅ Topographical Survey https://www.cadmap.co.uk/surveying/land-topographical-surveys Covering the garden, pathways, outbuildings, boundary features, tree positions, and spot levelsIdeal for landscaping design, drainage planning, and construction layoutEach dataset was fully referenced to site control points, cross-checked for consistency, and delivered in multiple formats including AutoCAD DWG, PDF, and Revit-ready point cloud data upon request.Why This Matters: Planning with ConfidenceThis level of detail gave the client and their architectural design team the confidence to:Move forward with structural designsApply for planning permission with supporting dataUnderstand the site’s constraints and potentialCoordinate services and design effectivelyIn an environment where design changes can cost thousands, accurate survey data at the start of a project is not just helpful — it’s essential.A Commitment to Accuracy and Client SatisfactionThis project reinforces CADMAP Limited’s reputation as one of the UK’s most trusted land and building survey firms.Our clients choose us for:✅ Fast turnaround times without compromising detail✅ Full UK coverage, including London, Sussex, Surrey, Hampshire, and Berkshire✅ Specialist surveying for architects, planning consultants, developers, and homeowners✅ Modern equipment and experienced staff who know how to deliverWith more than a decade of surveying experience, we pride ourselves on offering surveying services tailored to the specific requirements of each project.Whether the site is historic, complex, remote or undergoing planning scrutiny, CADMAP has the tools and expertise to deliver.Services We OfferAt CADMAP, we provide a wide range of surveying solutions, including:3D Laser Scanning / Point Cloud CaptureMeasured Building SurveysTopographical SurveysElevation and Section DrawingsRoof Plans and Site LayoutsBIM-Ready Models and Revit IntegrationBoundary and Legal MappingDrone Surveys (UAV Mapping)Our team uses the latest Leica, Trimble, and FARO equipment, paired with industry-standard software such as AutoCAD, Revit, and Cyclone to produce flawless outputs.Trusted by Professionals Across the UKFrom residential developments to commercial refurbishments, public sector contracts, and bespoke private builds, CADMAP Limited supports construction professionals across the board.Recent clients include:Architects and Planning ConsultantsStructural and Civil EngineersEstate Managers and DevelopersProperty Investors and OwnersLocal Authorities and Historic Preservation TeamsNo two sites are ever the same, and neither are our solutions. Every CADMAP survey is tailored, scalable, and quality-assured.Looking for Surveying Experts?If you need measured building surveys, 3D laser scanning, or topographical surveys for your project, speak to the team at CADMAP Limited today.📞 Call: 01483 429385📧 Email: info@cadmap.co.uk🌐 Visit: www.cadmap.co.uk We’re happy to quote for projects large or small across London, Sussex, Surrey, Hampshire, Berkshire, and beyond.

