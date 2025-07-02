Lucentis Ranibizumab Market Report For M&A, Expansion, And Competitive Benchmarking (2025–2034)

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Lucentis Ranibizumab market has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years. This surge is driven by a rising prevalence of age-related macular degeneration (AMD), favourable regulatory approvals and reimbursement policies, strong brand recognition, and high adoption rates by physicians. Additionally, the emergence of biosimilars and cost competition has further influenced the market’s upward trajectory.

What Is The Lucentis Ranibizumab Market Growth Forecast?

The Lucentis Ranibizumab market is projected to grow steadily, reaching $4,633.35 million by 2029, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. Key factors propelling this growth include an increasing incidence of diabetic retinopathy (DR) and diabetic macular edema (DME), advancements in treatment protocols and combination therapies, and a globally aging population.

What About The Catalyst That Propels Lucentis Ranibizumab Market Growth?

The rising prevalence of eye-related disorders stands as a major growth catalyst for the Lucentis Ranibizumab market. Disorders such as AMD, DME, and retinal vein occlusion are largely driven by factors like aging, genetics, poor lifestyle habits, and extended screen time. Lucentis, by inhibiting abnormal blood vessel growth through vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) targeting, has become a frontline treatment for these conditions.

Who Are The Key Industry Players Taking Advantage Of Lucentis Ranibizumab Market?

Notable players shaping the Lucentis Ranibizumab market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Novartis AG. The competitive landscape is evolving rapidly, especially with the introduction of biosimilars—cost-effective alternatives with equivalent efficacy and safety. A significant development in this space was the April 2024 launch of FYB201, a biosimilar developed by Formycon AG and Bioeq AG.

How Is The Lucentis Ranibizumab Market Segmented?

The Lucentis Ranibizumab market can be segmented by Type into Single-use Prefilled Syringe, and Single-use Glass Vial. According to Application, it can be categorized as Age-related Macular Degeneration, Diabetic Retinopathy, Retinal Vein Occlusion, Myopic Choroidal Neovascularization, and Uveitis. The market has been serving various End-Users such as Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and others.

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Lucentis Ranibizumab Market?

In 2024, North America held the dominant share of the Lucentis Ranibizumab market. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region throughout the forecast period due to increased healthcare access, an aging population, and expanding biosimilar penetration. Other regions analyzed include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

