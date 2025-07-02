Energy Management Systems Market to Become a USD 161.9 Billion Industry by 2030, Claims Allied Market Research

AMR Logo

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global energy management systems industry is expected to observe significant growth due to the increase in the proclivity of energy efficiencies and regulatory obligations. Furthermore, emerging economies are expected to create huge growth opportunities in the coming years. However, hidden costs, financial strains, and long payback may restrain the market’s growth.The global energy management systems market is anticipated to generate a revenue of $161.9 billion by 2030. The market garnered $36.2 billion in 2020 and is expected to show a stunning CAGR of 16.2% from 2021 to 2030.The global energy management systems market also includes a thorough analysis of the prominent market players such as Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Johnson controls international plc., yokogawa electric corporation, Honeywell International Inc., C3 energy, Gridpoint Systems, Delta electronics, General Electric company, and Dexma.Request Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/626 By component, the report is classified into service and solution. The solution segment generated the highest market share in 2020, providing around three-fourths of the market. On the contrary, the service segment is predicted to manifest the highest CAGR of 18.5% over the analysis timeframe.Based on end-user, the energy and utilities segment held the maximum market share in 2020, generating around one-third of the market. On the other hand, the healthcare segment is predicted to showcase the greatest CAGR of 19.1% from 2021 to 2030.Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/626 By region, the global energy management systems market is evaluated across several regions including North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. The Asia-Pacific region held the biggest market share, contributing to around one-third of the market. Furthermore, the region is predicted to exhibit the highest CAGR of 17.9% over the analysis timeframe.Buy this Complete Report at:In terms of application, the commercial segment holds the largest energy management systems market share, owing to rising energy costs and government policies that incentivizes businesses to lower their carbon footprint. However, the residential segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period owing to growing awareness regarding the benefits of efficient energy management solutions in everyday use.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements:Similar Reports:About us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

