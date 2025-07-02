Gilba Solutions Partners with Prograss Bio (Ireland) to Expand Vertmax Duo Turf Pigment Distribution Across Europe

Vertmax Duo turf pigment in Sydney Vertmax Duo at Bonnie Doon Golf Club

Strategic licensing agreement brings innovative turf colourant technology to European markets through established Irish distribution network

BOWRAL, NSW, AUSTRALIA, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gilba Solutions , a leading agronomic consultancy specializing in sustainable turf and agricultural management, today announced a strategic licensing partnership with Prograss Bio Ireland to distribute Vertmax Duo turf pigment technology across European markets. This collaboration marks a significant expansion of Gilba Solutions' innovative product portfolio and Prograss Bio's commitment to advancing turf management solutions throughout Europe.Expanding Access to Advanced Turf TechnologyUnder the terms of the licensing agreement, Prograss Bio Ireland will serve as the exclusive European distributor for Vertmax Duo, Gilba Solutions' premium turf pigment technology.This partnership leverages Prograss Bio's established distribution network and deep market knowledge across Ireland and continental Europe to bring cutting-edge turf colourant solutions to golf courses, sports facilities, landscapers, and turf management professionals."We are excited to partner with Prograss Bio Ireland to expand the reach of our Vertmax Duo technology," said Jerry Spencer Principal Consultant at Gilba Solutions. "Prograss Bio's reputation for excellence in biological and sustainable turf solutions aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing environmentally responsible products that deliver superior performance. This partnership will enable us to serve the growing European demand for innovative turf management solutions."Revolutionary Turf Pigment TechnologyVertmax Duo represents a breakthrough in turf pigment technology, offering turf managers a versatile solution for maintaining optimal visual quality while supporting turf health. The innovative dual-action formula provides:• Enhanced Colour Consistency: Maintains vibrant natural green appearance during stress periods, dormancy, and seasonal transitions• Improved Stress Tolerance: Research shows better biotic and abiotic stress tolerance.• Improved Root Growth.• Reduced Water Requirements: Helps minimize irrigation needs by improving heat and drought tolerance and reducing turf stress• Extended Playing Seasons: Enables year-round playability and improved aesthetics on golf courses and sports fields• Environmental Benefits: Reduces the need for excessive fertilisation and chemical applications• Cost-Effective Management: Provides economical alternative to overseeding and intensive maintenance programsStrategic European Market EntryPrograss Bio Ireland brings extensive experience in the European turf and agricultural markets, with established relationships across golf course management, sports facility operations, and landscape maintenance sectors. The company's commitment to sustainable biological solutions and innovation makes it an ideal partner for introducing Vertmax Duo technology to European customers."We are thrilled to add Vertmax Duo to our portfolio of advanced turf management solutions," said Gerard McEvoy at Prograss Bio Ireland. "This technology represents exactly the type of innovative, sustainable product our customers are seeking. The ability to maintain superior turf quality while reducing environmental impact aligns with the growing demand for responsible turf management practices across Europe."Market Response and Growth PotentialThe European turf management market continues to evolve, with increasing emphasis on sustainable practices, water conservation, and extended playing seasons.Golf courses, sports facilities, and municipal authorities are actively seeking solutions that balance aesthetic requirements with environmental responsibility. Vertmax Duo addresses these needs by providing a technology that enhances turf appearance while supporting water conservation and reducing chemical inputs.Technical Support and Customer ServiceThe licensing partnership includes comprehensive technical support and training programs across European markets. Prograss Bio Ireland will provide:• Technical Training: Comprehensive education for distributors and end-users on optimal application techniques• Application Support: On-site consultation and usage guidance• Product Development: Ongoing collaboration on product enhancements and regional adaptationsAbout Vertmax Duo TechnologyVertmax Duo utilizes advanced pigment technology to provide superior colour enhancement and turf protection. The product's unique formulation delivers:• Immediate Visual Impact: Rapid colour enhancement that lasts throughout application period• UV Protection: Advanced light-stability that resist fading and degradation• Flexible Application: Suitable for all turf types• Safe Formulation: Non-toxic, environmentally friendly composition safe for people, pets, and wildlife• Professional Results: Consistent, uniform coverage that meets the highest aesthetic standardsMarket Applications and Target CustomersThe European distribution partnership will focus on several key market segments:Golf Course Management: Premium courses seeking to maintain tournament-quality conditions year-round while managing water resources and operational costs.Sports Facilities: Professional and amateur sports venues requiring consistent playing surfaces and extended seasons for training and competition.Landscape Contractors: Commercial landscaping companies serving corporate campuses, municipal properties, and high-profile installations.Sustainability and Environmental CommitmentBoth Gilba Solutions and Prograss Bio Ireland share a commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable business practices. The Vertmax Duo licensing partnership reflects this commitment by:• Reducing Water Consumption: Helping turf managers maintain quality with less irrigation• Minimizing Chemical Inputs: Reducing dependency on fertilizers and other chemical interventions• Promoting Best Practices: Educating the industry on sustainable turf management approachesFuture Collaboration and InnovationThe partnership between Gilba Solutions and Prograss Bio Ireland extends beyond product distribution to include ongoing research and development collaboration. Both companies are committed to continuous innovation in turf management technology, with plans for:• Product Enhancement: Ongoing refinement of Vertmax Duo formulation based on European market feedback• New Product Development: Collaborative development of additional turf management solutionsCompany BackgroundsGilba Solutions is a leading agronomic consultancy specializing in sustainable turf and agricultural management solutions. With expertise spanning soil health, plant nutrition, and innovative technology applications, Gilba Solutions serves clients across multiple sectors seeking to optimize productivity while minimizing environmental impact. The company's commitment to research-based solutions and environmental stewardship has established it as a trusted partner for progressive turf and agricultural managers.Prograss Bio Ireland is a premier distributor of biological and sustainable solutions for the turf and agricultural markets throughout Ireland and Europe. With a focus on innovative products that deliver superior performance while supporting environmental objectives, Prograss Bio has built strong relationships with customers seeking cutting-edge solutions for their turf management challenges. The company's technical expertise and market knowledge make it an ideal partner for introducing advanced technologies to European markets.Contact InformationMedia Inquiries:• Gilba Solutions: Jerry Spencer, Senior Turf agronomisto Phone: +61 499975819o Email: jerry@gilbasolutions.com• Prograss Bio Ireland: Ger McEvoy, Principalo Phone: +353872048344o Email: gerard@prograssbio.com

