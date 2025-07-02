Industrial Margarine Report 2025 – For Strategy Officers And Market Intelligence Teams

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recorded solid growth over recent years, the industrial margarine market is set to continue this pattern with estimations to increase from $2.8 billion in 2024 to $2.95 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.1%. This notable enlargement during the historical period is largely due to factors such as post-World War II economic recovery, food rationing and shortages, shifting dietary preferences, food markets' globalization, and cost competitiveness in food processing.

What Is The Industrial Margarine Market Growth Forecast?

Looking forward, the strong performance of the industrial margarine market is anticipated to persist in the next few years. The market size is set to rise to $3.55 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 4.8%. Driving the forecast period growth are elements like sustainable sourcing and production, health and wellness trends, plant-based and vegan trends, the emphasis on clean label and natural ingredients, expanded e-commerce, and direct-to-consumer models.

What About The Catalyst That Propels This Industrial Margarine Market Growth?

Key factors propelling the growth of the industrial margarine market are the rise in the vegan population. Referring to a strict group of vegetarians who abstain from all animal products, including meat, eggs, and dairy, vegan population makes significant use of industrial margarine as a plant-based alternative to butter. This fits in line with their avoidance of animal products for ethical, health, and environmental reasons.

Who Are The Key Industry Players Taking Advantage Of This Burgeoning Industrial Margarine Market?

Key Industry Players: The industrial margarine market sees notable participation from major companies such as Cargill Incorporated, The Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Wilmar International Ltd., Bunge Limited, Unilever, Royal FrieslandCampina N.V., Conagra Brands Inc., Kerry Group, Barry Callebaut, Orkla ASA, AAK AB, Fuji Oil Co. Ltd.

What Are The Emerging Industrial Margarine Market Trends?

Major companies in the industrial margarine market are adopting strategic partnership approaches to augment product innovation and achieve greater market penetration. Such partnerships involve the leverage of shared strengths and resources to gain mutual success. For instance, the Finland-based fiber solutions provider, Ahlstrom, partnered with the Italy-based food packaging solutions provider, ISTITUTO STAMPA s.r.l in April 2023.

How Is The Industrial Margarine Market Segmented?

The industrial margarine market is segmented by product into spreadable, all-purpose, butter blend, liquid, and other products. It's further split based on sources into animal and plant sources. By form, it's split into hard and soft while its applications are bakery, confectionery, toppings, sauces, spreads, convenience food, and other applications.

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Industrial Margarine Market?

As of 2024, North America held the largest market share for the industrial margarine industry. However, it's anticipated that Asia Pacific will quickly catch up as the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

