Obesity Market Size in the 7MM to Reach USD 76.6 Million by ​2035 - Epidemiology Report by IMARC Group

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The obesity market size reached a value of USD 17.1 million in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the 7MM to reach USD 76.6 million by 2035, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 14.62% during 2025-2035.Key Trends Shaping the Market in 2025The reign of GLP-1 receptor agonists is a hallmark trend, in which these drugs are reproducing natural hormones in order to control appetite and glucose metabolism with resultant substantial weight loss and cardiometabolic advantages. At the same time, there is a significant trend towards oral forms of GLP-1 RAs like oral semaglutide and orforglipron. This innovation is led by the need for greater patient compliance and user-friendliness, portending an era of more convenient and less heavy obesity treatment. Incorporation of digital health comes as a priority, offering affordable care options as well as direct-to-consumer medication delivery, breaking through geographic and logistical restrictions and opening up potentially larger patient bases. The industry's attention has expanded beyond short-term weight loss to encompass the overall treatment of obesity-related diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular conditions, propelling demand for holistic solutions. In addition, growing public awareness campaigns, including the World Obesity Federation's "Changing Perspectives," are endeavoring to address misunderstandings and stigmatization, promoting educated consumer purchasing and demand for ancillary health products and services. Regulatory agencies also continue to issue updated guidance on drug development, further influencing the competitive landscape. As practitioners become increasingly experienced and real-world experience accumulates, prescribing behavior will change, impacting competitive dynamics and potentially opening the door to widespread insurance reimbursement beyond private pay.Market Drivers: Propelling Unprecedented GrowthThe main impetus for the growth of the obesity market is the rising worldwide prevalence of obesity. More than 1.9 billion adults are overweight and 650 million obese globally, and estimates predict that more than 4 billion individuals may be living with obesity by 2035 if current trends persist. The boom generates a huge need for efficient management solutions. Coupled with this, increased global awareness of health is fueling consumer demand for weight control, prompting more educated decision-making. The huge comorbidity associated with obesity, such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and high blood pressure, similarly fuels market expansion through the need for effective weight control to reduce health threats. Ongoing technological innovation and advancements, especially in GLP-1 receptor agonists, medical devices, and AI and digital health platform integration, are broadening treatment choices and availability. Finally, a pro-regulatory environment and policies that are supportive, like the latest FDA guidance for drug development and government actions requiring calorie labeling or limiting unhealthy food marketing, are influencing the market and driving innovation. The sheer volume of the health burden and related healthcare spend presents a strong economic case for mass investment, pushing not only research and development but also partnerships and acquisitions in the sector. Policy measures are shifting away from individual responsibility to system changes, creating a more enabling environment for the obesity market by enhancing public awareness and access to care.Request to get a PDF Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/obesity-market/requestsample The report also provides a detailed analysis of the current obesity marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.In-Market DrugsDrug OverviewMechanism of ActionRegulatory StatusClinical Trial ResultsDrug Uptake and Market PerformanceLate-Stage Pipeline DrugsDrug OverviewMechanism of ActionRegulatory StatusClinical Trial ResultsDrug Uptake and Market PerformanceBuy the full Obesity Market Epidemiology Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=27912&method=809 Analysis Covered Across Each CountryHistorical, current, and future epidemiology scenarioHistorical, current, and future performance of the obesity marketHistorical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the marketSales of various drugs across the obesity marketReimbursement scenario in the marketIn-market and pipeline drugsCompetitive LandscapeThe competitive landscape of the obesity market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.RocheVIVUSCurrax PharmaNovo NordiskAmgenEli Lilly and CompanyBoehringer IngelheimCarmot Therapeutics7 Major Countries CoveredUnited StatesGermanyFranceUnited KingdomItalySpainJapan

