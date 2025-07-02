The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Global Gynecomastia Procedures Market To Reach $1.51 Billion By 2029 With A Growth Rate Of 7.7%

It will grow from $1.04 billion in 2024 to $1.12 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Save 30% on all global market reports with code ONLINE30 – stay informed on tariff changes, macroeconomic trends, and more

The gynecomastia procedures market size has been on a strong upward trajectory. Remarkably, it has grown from $1.04 billion in 2024 to $1.12 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.0%. A handful of driving factors have influenced this growth, including the rising acceptance of male cosmetic surgery, growing influence of social media on body image, the increasing number of plastic surgeons and clinics, growing demand for minimally invasive procedures, and increasing medical tourism for cosmetic treatments.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Gynecomastia Procedures Market Size?

Looking into the future, the gynecomastia procedures market size is positioned to see strong growth. In fact, it is projected to soar to $1.51 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.7%.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=24549&type=smp



What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The Gynecomastia Procedures Market?

A myriad of factors are set to contribute to this growth in the forecast period, including the increasing focus on physical appearance among men, rising demand for outpatient cosmetic procedures, growing popularity of combination treatments, increasing accessibility to financing options for surgery, and rising investments in cosmetic surgery research and development.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Gynecomastia Procedures Market?

Operating within this gynecomastia procedures market are major companies such as Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Cadila Pharmaceuticals Limited, Spire Healthcare Group plc, InMode Ltd., Lumenis Ltd., Cynosure LLC, Max Healthcare Institute Limited, Alma Lasers Ltd., Pristyn Care Private Limited, Sterling Addlife India Limited, Cutera Inc., Solta Medical Inc., Erchonia Corporation, MicroAire Surgical Instruments LLC, Allure Medspa, Florida Plastic Surgery Group P.A., BioZen Healthcare, Dermawear, The Aesthetica, Austin Gynecomastia Center, and many more. These industry titans are focusing on advanced innovations such as non-invasive cures to reduce surgical risks, improve patient outcomes, and address the unmet medical need for safer, more effective treatments.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/gynecomastia-procedures-global-market-report



What Are The Emerging Trends In The Gynecomastia Procedures Market?

Obesity, a significant healthcare burden globally, is expected to propel the growth of the gynecomastia procedures market. Currently, around 2.3 billion adults and children worldwide are obese or overweight. The prevalence of obesity, often measured by a body mass index BMI of 30 or higher, is increasing due to sedentary lifestyles, lack of physical activity, and prolonged sitting. Such factors contribute to weight gain and poor metabolic health.

How Is The Gynecomastia Procedures Market Segmented?

In addition to these trends, the gynecomastia procedures market is segmented by procedure type, age group, and end-user. Procedure types include Liposuction, Mastectomy, Thyroid Hormone Therapy, Medications, and Ultrasound with various sub-segments. The age groups are segmented into Adolescents, Adults, and Elderly while the end-users are Hospitals, Cosmetic Surgery Centers, and Other End-Users.

What Are The Regional Insights In The Gynecomastia Procedures Market?

From a geographical perspective, North America was the largest region in the gynecomastia procedures market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the upcoming years. Other regions covered in the gynecomastia procedures market report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Laparoscopic Gynecological Procedures Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/laparoscopic-gynecological-procedures-global-market-report

Gynecology Medical Lasers Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/gynecology-medical-lasers-global-market-report

Hysteroscopy Procedures Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hysteroscopy-procedures-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.