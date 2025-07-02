Progressive Coalition Project 2029 Releases First Major Policy Brief Calling for Electoral College Reform

Project 2029 is an 800-member strong progressive coalition developing comprehensive policy responses to conservative governance Entrepreneur and advocate Jake Orlowitz is CEO and Founder of Project 2029 Luke Sassa, award-winning researcher, serves as Planning Chief for Project 2029

800-Member Grassroots Organization Proposes Executive Strategy to Support National Popular Vote Interstate Compact

A Wyoming voter's presidential vote carries 3.6 times the weight of a Californian's vote, creating a constitutionally mandated caste system.” — Jake Orlowitz

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Project 2029 , an 800-member strong progressive coalition developing comprehensive policy responses to conservative governance, today released its inaugural policy brief calling for federal executive action to support electoral college reform through the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact The 20-page brief, titled "Enfranchise Voters Through Electoral College Reform," argues that the current electoral system violates the legal principle of "one person, one vote" and proposes specific federal agency actions to support state adoption of the NPVIC, which would guarantee the presidency to the candidate who wins the most votes nationwide."The Electoral College literally makes some Americans worth more than others," said Jake Orlowitz, Project 2029's founder and CEO. "A Wyoming voter's presidential vote carries 3.6 times the weight of a Californian's vote, creating a constitutionally mandated caste system that the Supreme Court has already ruled unconstitutional in other contexts."The compact has been enacted by 17 states plus Washington, D.C., representing 209 of the 270 electoral votes needed to take effect. The brief identifies specific federal agencies — including the Election Assistance Commission, Department of Justice and Department of Homeland Security — that could support remaining states in adopting the compact using existing statutory authority."We're not proposing a constitutional amendment or asking Congress to act," said Luke Sassa, Project 2029's planning chief and former researcher at the Marist Institute for Public Opinion. "We're showing how a future administration can use existing federal resources and legal authority to help states exercise their constitutional right to allocate electoral votes however they choose."The policy brief argues that federal agencies already distribute hundreds of millions of dollars in election security funding and can prioritize states working toward representational fairness. It cites Supreme Court precedent establishing states' plenary power over elector allocation and argues the compact requires no congressional approval.Project 2029 formed in January as an entirely volunteer, unfunded grassroots coalition responding to conservative policy agendas. The organization has grown to more than 800 members across the United States with 40 core organizers developing policy responses across 27 issue areas.Orlowitz previously founded The Wikipedia Library at Wikimedia Foundation, managing partnerships with more than 70 scholarly publishers. Sassa designed GenNext, a national political survey of young Americans conducted by Gen Z researchers, and received the 2024 Marist Poll Recognition of Achievement Award."Never again should a president be installed who lost the popular vote by millions," Orlowitz said. "The candidate with the most votes should win, period. We have the legal framework and political momentum to make this happen."About Project 2029Project 2029 is a progressive coalition developing comprehensive policy responses to ensure democratic governance, government accountability and equal access to justice for all Americans. The organization operates as an entirely volunteer, grassroots effort with no funding from parties, candidates or major donors. Learn more at 2029.org or email us at alex.thompson@2029.org.

