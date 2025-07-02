Colle AI Enables Interactive UI Panels for NFT Management Automation

Expanding the NFT ecosystem with seamless multichain minting capabilities.

New visual panels simplify asset control, enabling real-time customization, scaling, and deployment across chains

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Colle AI (COLLE), the intelligent multichain NFT platform, has introduced a powerful update with the launch of Interactive UI Panels, giving creators a more intuitive way to automate and manage their NFT assets across blockchain environments. This new feature empowers users with visual, dynamic interfaces that simplify real-time asset interactions without the need for complex coding.The Interactive UI Panels allow creators to visually control drop schedules, metadata customization, minting status, and cross-chain syncing—all from a centralized dashboard. These panels are tailored for creator accessibility, offering drag-and-drop tools, real-time validation, and preview features that streamline the entire NFT lifecycle, from design to multichain launch.Fully compatible with major networks like Solana, Ethereum, XRP Ledger, Bitcoin, and BNB Chain, the feature brings greater operational flexibility while minimizing technical friction. Powered by Colle AI’s real-time automation engine, the new UI Panels also support batch editing and smart routing options, letting creators scale their collections with efficiency and precision.This release aligns with Colle AI’s mission to deliver creator-first innovations, making multichain NFT creation more accessible, customizable, and intelligent for users across the Web3 ecosystem.About Colle AIColle AI leverages AI technology to simplify the NFT creation process, empowering artists and creators to easily transform their ideas into digital assets. The platform aims to make NFT creation more accessible, fostering innovation in the digital art space.

