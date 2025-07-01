Bridging Land and People: Creating Connections for a Better Tomorrow

Posted on Jul 1, 2025 in Main

Photo courtesy: Ward Village

A new elevated walkway was officially opened on May 22 on Ala Moana Boulevard. “From our perspective, this quintessential pedestrian bridge literally connects Kaka‘ako Mauka to Kaka‘ako Makai, extending the safe walkability of this well-planned live, work, play community for kama‘āina and visitors alike,” said Hawai‘i Community Development Authority Executive Director Craig Nakamoto.

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT), with its contractors, built the $26 million bridge with a $17.8 million federal grant and $6 million from Howard Hughes. The state covered the balance.

“Connecting our community has always been at the heart of Ward Village, which is why the new elevated walkway is such a meaningful step forward,” said Doug Johnstone, president of the Hawai‘i region for Howard Hughes. “Our collaboration with the state DOT and the Federal Highway Administration has helped create a welcoming, safe link between Ward Village and Ala Moana, expanding access to public parks and improving the pedestrian experience.”

Photo courtesy: Ward Village

The site was selected, in part, because the Hawai‘i region for Howard Hughes was willing to dedicate land on the mauka side of Ala Moana Boulevard to construct an elevated walkway, and HCDA owns the land on the makai side.

“You know, they say it takes the village. No! It doesn’t take a village. It takes committed partners,” said Senator Sharon Moriwaki. “So, thank you, Howard Hughes, thanks to the state DOT. Thank you, Ed, for taking the initiative to get Federal Highway money so that we paid just a small portion.”

Jon Nouchi, deputy director of the City and County of Honolulu Department of Transportation Services said, “Our federal, state, city and community partners are aligned and unwavering in their commitment, in our commitment to safety and projects which enhance already great communities.”

Construction of the elevated pedestrian walkway began in May of 2022. It was completed and opened on May 22, 2025.