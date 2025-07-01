DHS Rapid Response Event Supports Waimānalo Community

Posted on Jul 1, 2025 in Main

The BESSD Team at a Rapid Response event. Photo courtesy: DHS

The Department of Human Services (DHS), through its Med-QUEST Division and the Benefit, Employment and Support Services Division, joined We Are Oceania and other state partners in a Rapid Response event to support individuals impacted by job layoffs.

Conducted in Waimānalo, a community deeply rooted in resilience and connection, this outreach effort provided vital information about programs such as Medicaid (via Med-QUEST), the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, financial assistance, and child care subsidy and employment opportunities within DHS. These Rapid Response events are coordinated by the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations, Workforce Development Division, to deliver timely assistance and resources where they are most needed.

A particularly heartwarming moment came when one of the We Are Oceania representatives, a former Hawai‘i Job Corps student, returned to give back to the very community that helped shape their future. Events like these reflect the values that ground our public service: compassion, kōkua and kuleana.

Many of the DHS team members who participated have personal ties to the Waimānalo community and understand the critical role that Hawai‘i Job Corps plays — not just in Waimānalo, but across the state. Their presence was both professional and personal, reflecting a shared commitment to uplift community members during uncertain times.

The recent federal court ruling allowing Hawai‘i Job Corps to continue its operations has brought great relief and hope back to the community. Feedback from DHS employees at the event was overwhelmingly positive, with many expressing how honored they felt to stand with and serve the people of Waimānalo.