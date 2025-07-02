Embrace Struggle with Colors by Cleanne Johnson: Poems of Resilience and Hope

NEW HARTFORD, NY, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new poetry collection, Embrace Struggle with Colors by Cleanne Johnson, has been released, offering readers a series of poems centered on overcoming adversity, fostering inner strength, and encouraging reflection. The book speaks to individuals aged 16 and above, aiming to connect through shared human experiences and the universal search for comfort in difficult times.Structured as a series of deeply resonant poems, the book brings attention to the emotional realities many face in their personal lives. Each poem acts as a lens through which the challenges of life can be viewed with greater clarity and hope. Johnson’s work is designed to highlight how life’s trials, through pain, can also become points of transformation when approached from a different angle.This release addresses a growing need for emotional resources that do not rely on prescriptive solutions but instead allow space for reflection, healing, and connection. In a world increasingly marked by stress, uncertainty, and isolation, Embrace Struggle with Colors creates an artistic opportunity for readers to feel seen and understood. It underscores the message that difficulties are not signs of defeat but moments of potential change and renewal.The book’s themes include resilience, hope, emotional perseverance, and the importance of maintaining faith in one’s personal journey.Embrace Struggle with Colors is part of Johnson’s broader body of work, which includes poetry, inspirational quotes, and narrative storytelling. This publication aligns with her ongoing commitment to sharing content that uplifts and supports emotional well-being. Readers will find in this volume not a directive, but a collection of perspectives that may guide their own paths of self-discovery and healing.As an offering to a wide demographic that spans young adults to mature readers, the book fills a space in the literary market for contemporary poetry that does not shy away from life’s complexities. It encourages reflection without providing easy answers, presenting struggle as a shared human experience rather than an isolated burden.About the AuthorCleanne Johnson began writing short stories and poetry as a form of emotional expression and discovery. She is the creator and host of the podcast Beauty of Colors, where she shares stories of growth and transformation. Her published works include Love My Colors, Beauty of Colors (poems), Beauty of Life: 101 Inspirational Quotes, Why This Trip, 66 Inspirational Quotes, and Finding Beauty In and Out. Through her writing and podcast, she continues to inspire others and believes strongly in the life-changing power of personal stories.

