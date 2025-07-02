Luminar Media Group/Fortun Reports Record Q2 2025 - Funding Over $3.2 Million

Fortun Official Logo

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luminar Media Group, Inc. (OTCID: LRGR), together with its subsidiaries FortunCo LLC, Fortun Advance LLC, Fortun Funding LLC, and Fortun Online, LLC (collectively “Fortun”), a leading revenue-based financing company serving underserved small businesses across the United States and Puerto Rico, today announced financial results and key performance highlights for the second quarter of 2025.Fortun continues to strengthen its position as a trusted capital partner for small business owners, particularly within the Latino community. Through its fully integrated, in-house platform, Fortun has funded approximately 1,500 businesses nationwide, providing flexible working capital and helping Main Street entrepreneurs grow and succeed.Q2 2025 Financial HighlightsTotal Funded: $3,232,598Total Deposits (ACH Received): $2,987,531.18Deals Funded in Q2: 535Total Assets (Cash + AR): $6,441,172.34* (*subject to default allowance)States Funded To Date: 38Business Growth TrajectoryQ2 results highlight Fortun’s strong growth and the increasing demand for flexible, non-bank capital solutions. Since funding its first revenue-based financing deal in June 2024, Fortun has expanded rapidly while maintaining full control of the entire funding lifecycle, from origination through collections.In Q2 2025 alone, Fortun funded more than the total for the entire second half of 2024. For context, Fortun funded $3.17 million in the last six months of 2024, $1.79 million in Q1 2025, and $3.23 million in Q2 2025—nearly doubling its previous quarter. Notably, 39% of the last 12 months’ funding volume came in this past quarter, underscoring continued strong demand and disciplined execution.Asset growth reflects this momentum. Excluding cash and default allowances, total assets rose from $3.1 million at the end of December 2024 to $4.2 million by March 2025—an increase of 37.5%—and reached $6.27 million by June 2025, a further 47.6% increase quarter-over-quarter. Fortun’s balance sheet is expanding as quickly as the businesses it supports—delivering tangible shareholder value.Market OutlookWith traditional credit channels tightening, particularly for underserved small businesses, Fortun’s role as a trusted, technology-enabled funding partner is more essential than ever. By combining technology, cultural fluency, and personalized service, Fortun delivers capital where conventional lenders often fall short—and remains well positioned to sustain growth through the remainder of 2025 and beyond.Executive CommentaryJuan Sese, VP of Finance and CFO, stated:“These results highlight the strength of our platform, our disciplined execution, and the trust we’ve built with small business owners nationwide. We’re funding real businesses, fueling measurable growth, and creating meaningful impact in the communities we serve.”Yoel Damas, President & CEO, added:“Fortun is proving that when you combine innovation, operational excellence, and a commitment to underserved communities, you build lasting value. Q2 marks another step forward in that mission, and we are confident our momentum will continue through 2025 and beyond.”About Luminar Media Group, Inc.Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Luminar Media Group, Inc. (OTCID: LRGR) is an emerging fintech company focused on expanding financial access for underserved communities, with a strategic emphasis on Latino and minority-owned businesses. Through Fortun, Luminar delivers innovative revenue-based financing solutions that help entrepreneurs grow and strengthen the small business economy.Forward-Looking StatementsThis release contains forward-looking statements reflecting current expectations and strategies. Actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. Investors are encouraged to review the Company’s SEC filings for additional information. Financial data in this release is preliminary, subject to independent review, and may be adjusted before final reporting.

